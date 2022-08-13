The Ballarat Miners are Big V Youth League champions after an outstanding win on the road against Ringwood on Saturday afternoon.
Zac Dunmore's clutch shooting with 21 points proved the difference in a hard-fought result with Miners running away to a 95-82 win.
Austin McKenzie, was awarded the grand final MVP, finishing with another 16 points after his top-scoring effort in game one. He was also Ballarat's best on the board bringing down eight.
Very little could separate the two sides for most of the first three quarters, but the Miners depth took the offence away from the Hawks in the last quarter as the visitors pulled away.
The Miners won the last quarter 33-24 as the Hawks fouled almost at will to try and get back possession, but each time Ballarat was challenged. they hit the big buckets.
The result will be a huge boon for the Miners program, with a host of youngsters likely to take the step-up into seniors in the next year.
Coach Kyle Slack said during the presentation he couldn't be more prouder of the team.
"It's a pleasure to come in an coach this team," he said. "The talent out there, even the talent that didn't hit the court today, I couldn't be more proud.
"The boys have done a hell of a job. it's going to be a big night tonight and i can't want to get it started."
The Miners will return home on Sunday for the senior's final match of the season, where they will be able to celebrated in front of their home crowd.
Meanwhile, the Miners women remain in the hunt for a finals berth needing to defeat Bendigo on Sunday afternoon.
Tip off at Selkirk Stadium is 12noon for the women and 2pm for the men.
Ballarat Miners 95 (Z. Dunmore 21, A. McKenzie 16, J. McKenzie 13) def Ringwood Hawks 82 (B. Rough 24, H. Sealey 21, L Ahale 20)
