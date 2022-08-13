The Courier

Roos cruise past Learmonth to secure eighth and deny Grasshoppers

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 13 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
Josh Findlay (Learmonth) is unable to run down Waubra's Tom Nash at Waubra on Saturday. Picture: Luke Hemer

Waubra will play finals in the Central Highlands Football League.

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

