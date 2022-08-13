Waubra will play finals in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Roos secured eighth position and an elimination final berth with a 33-point victory over Learmonth at Waubra on Saturday.
The 2019 premier will play Skipton in a cut-throat final on Saturday.
Waubra's win meant Rokewood-Corindhap was unable to bridge the gap on the top eight despite overcoming Beaufort at Rokewood.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
