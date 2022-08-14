The Ballarat Miners women's season has come to a crushing end, defeated by nine points by Bendigo in their do-or-die last round clash at Selkirk Stadium.
After Friday nights massive win on the road over Mount Gambier, the Miners needed to back up on Sunday against the top-placed Braves, but were no match for the title favourites going down 96-87.
At one stage the Braves opened up a 28-point lead in the second quarter, but the Miners found a new fear, hitting the last 11 points of the half, before storming back into the contest on the back of a three-point barrage from Steph Gorman.
Gorman led the charge as the Miners cut the margin to at one stage three points, before the braves experience shone out in the final minutes of the contest.
Bendigo's team is chock full of NBL stars with the likes of Tess Magden, Abbie Wehrung, Cassidy McLean and Megan McKay leading the charge. Madgen was everywhere with 30 points, while Wehrung hit 20 as they led their side to a convincing win.
For the Miners Zitina Aokuso was solid all game with 24 points, but after she took a heavy tumble in the first quarter, Jade Melbourne had little impact despite 14 points and 10 rebounds on the day.
Despite a 13-9 record on the season, the Miners just missed a finals position, finishing the season in ninth.
Ballarat Miners 87 (Z. Aokuso 24, I Brancatisano 16, S. Gorman 16) def by Bendigo Braves 96 (T. Madgen 30, A. Wehrung 20)
MAYBE it was the fillip from the Youth League win on Saturday, maybe it was a case of throwing caution to the wind with nothing to lose, but the Ballarat Miners will be scratching their head after a stunning form turnaround in the last game of the season on Sunday.
The Miners completely eclipsed Bendigo all over the newly christened Peter Eddy court on Sunday, racing away to a 98-88 win and ending their season on much-needed high.
On the back of a 32-point loss on the road on Friday night, there was every chance the Miners were going to turn up their toes and let the season peter out, but instead, they found a flair which has been lacking for almost two months.
Led by a seasons-best game from Koen Sapwell with 31 points - while not his highest score, it was clearly his effective - and an all-round masterclass from Nic Pozoglou, who finished the game with 12 points, including a season highlight last-minute dunk and 14 rebounds, the Miners saw off their fancied opponents in style.
After a season which started so brightly at 7-3, it's ended dreadfully at 10-12, but at least they can take some solace from the fact that things started to work in the last game of the season, although it was very much a case of too-little, too-late.
What team the Miners have when they next take to the court in season 2023 will be a fascinating watch.
Ballarat Miners 98 (K. Sapwell 31, Z. Dunmore 18, P. Bungei 15) def Bendigo Braves 88 (K. Kuany 24, L. Rosendale 22)
