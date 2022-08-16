IT was a season that could have been great that ended in a whimper, despite the wallpapering of the Grand Canyon-sized cracks in the final home game of the season against Bendigo.
Despite a limited pre-season, the Miners started the year in a blaze of glory winning seven of the first 10 games to sit second on the ladder at the midway point, then the wheels fell off with just three wins in the final 12 matches.
So what happened? Early days it looked like the Miners would lack height when they opened the first game of the season with Jordan Lingard in the centre position.
As they needed to do, they chased talls, firstly signing Deng Gak and then a second import in JD Miller.
In hindsight it would have been better to go with their initial team. Gak started the season well, but as the season continued it became clear he simply didn't have the physical presence to take on the bigger bodies he would come up against most weeks.
Then Miller's recruitment turned into a disaster. While statistically he was actually one of the better contributors in the few games he played, it was clear that something was off when he was in the team. Whether it was other players not working with him, or the other way around, something just wasn't quite right and the losses started to mount up.
Less than two months after he arrived, he was out the door after an alleged doping investigation resulting from his time in Germany which saw him banned for two years.
Even with Miller's departure, the Miners simply could not find that early season form, with the lack of pre-season catching up on the team in the final month.
The losses went from competitive to downright awful, culminating in a 32-point defeat in Mount Gambier, before a rebounding win over Bendigo two days later.
It also was hit-and-miss with the other new players who joined the club. While there was some successes in MVP favourite Preston Bungei who averaged more than 15 points and seven rebounds a game, and Nic Pozoglou who looks a long-term star with his defensive pressure and uncanny ability to find the highlight dunk when most needed crucial to the club going forward.
But the misses outweighed the positive. Import guard David Crisp never looked comfortable. He looked unfit early and it wasn't a great shock that his hamstring twanged as soon as the cold set in. While he was able to come back, an import guard averaging less than 10 points and two assists was never going to cut it.
Koen Sapwell was an interesting one. Hopes were high that the NBL contracted player could have a big impact. He had some great games, including 33 against the Melbourne Tigers and 31 against Bendigo, but managed an average of under 16 points, with few rebounds or assists to add to his output.
In truth, he was probably a miss with what was hoped for, but he offered more than Crisp did.
On the plus side the youngsters showed the future is bright. Zac Dunmore took the next step in his career. He looms as a huge plus for the club going forward.
Will Hynes looks set to head to the US College system next year and deserves every opportunity he gets. He is a genuine star in the making.
Amos Brooks will have relished his return to the game, joining Hynes, Dunmore and a host of others in winning the Big V Youth League title which can only help his career going forward. He looms as a wild card player moving forward, a tall, with a big body that will come into his own with another pre-season behind him.
Look out for Dyami Hayes, Austin McKenzie, Ned Renfree, Lucas Impey and a host of other youngsters to take the next step in the next year as they look to push into the NBL1 South side going forward. This is where the Miners have the edge on the rest of the field and it's these youngsters that will lead the club over the coming years.
So what do they need? First thing is to retain the kids and do everything to keep Bungei and Pozoglou for next season. These are the club's leaders now and will need to be the one's to take them forward.
Next is to find at least one reliable import, preferably with both height and strength to assist Lingard and Brooks as the main man.
A type like Jock Perry, who won the club's MVP last season before joining the Tasmania JackJumpers, who is big and can shoot is probably what they need most of all. A reliable outside shooter as well is also needed. Sapwell at times provided that role, but when he was quiet, the Miners had no back-up.
Coach Luke Sunderland would have learned a lot in his first year. Having joined the club in the days leading up the start of the season, it was a tough ask to get the team up and running.
He needs a good 20 or so sessions prior to the start of next season in order to be able to put his stamp on the team, something he just didn't have enough time to do this year.
There's no doubt he'll have some plans in place and probably already knows how he wants his team to line up next year, so that will be his chance to show just what he and his side is capable of going forward.
