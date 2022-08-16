The Courier

SEASON IN REVIEW: Ballarat Miners let a golden opportunity slip as NBL1 season crashes

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DISAPPOINTMENT: Import David Crisp never got going with injury curtailing his effectiveness. Picture: Adam Trafford

IT was a season that could have been great that ended in a whimper, despite the wallpapering of the Grand Canyon-sized cracks in the final home game of the season against Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.