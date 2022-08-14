Young people in the Ballarat community have been recognised for their hard work and leadership this weekend.
On Friday evening the annual Youth Awards were held at the Wendouree Performing Arts Centre.
Comedian and entertainer Ethan Cavanagh, who grew up in Western Victoria, was able to come back to Ballarat to be the master of celebrations for the night.
Mr Cavanagh was the MC for the virtual awards in 2021, this time all the nominees were able to gather and celebrate in person.
Rohan McMaster won the leadership in sport and recreation award.
He said it was an honour to attend the event and be recognised for his work in upiring in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
"I am pretty ecstatic still, it was very exciting."
"I could not really play footy when I was younger because I had a disease in my hip," Rohan said.
"But umpiring always interested me so I thought I would give it a go."
Usually he umpires under 19 games as well as Central Highland senior games, although he said he has been also working in some junior football games recently.
Rohan said he would encourage other young people to step up and be a leader in their community.
"I would just say give it a go, there is nothing to lose if you just give it a go."
On the night Rohan was able to meet with Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and federal Ballarat MP Catherine King.
"I have met Juliana before so we had a little bit of a chat about what has been going on and it was absolutely amazing to meet Catherine King."
Other award winners on the night include:
