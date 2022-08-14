Hundreds of people gathered in Ballarat over the weekend to celebrate Virasat E Punjab - Ballarat's annual Mela.
The event started in 2018 and is a chance for the Punjab community to come together and celebrate their culture and traditions.
Raman Marupur, one of the event organisers, said this year was very successful, between 500 and 600 people attended Loreto College from Ballarat, Geelong and Melbourne.
"We just want to show our next generation our culture and our roots, we want to make sure our children do not miss India," Ms Marupur said.
"In our homeland there are so many weddings, we get together, we get ready, but here we cannot wear all of that heavy jewellery and makeup to places like work.
"That is why we make these events so they get a chance to get ready, have fun, dance and show our culture to the kids."
The event on Saturday evening involved folk dance performances and a fashion show.
There were also two live performances from Indian based singers Singga and Shree Brar.
Ms Marupur said this is one of the only opportunities the community has to gather together locally.
"This is the only event around here so everyone would like to try and perform and parents love watching the performances."
