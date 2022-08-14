Most finalists cruise through to next phase | CHFL round 17 in review, details

Dylan Page (Waubra) does his best to hold out Ethan Prenc (Learmonth) at Waubra. Picture: Luke Hemer.

The first complete CHFL home and away season since 2019 has come to an end.

While eight teams remain in the premiership, it is moth balls for the remaining nine.

This is how the season came to an end for those outside the top eight.

FINAL STANDINGS



GORDON 60, 218.45; DUNNSTOWN 56, 261.70; HEPBURN 56, 226.08; SPRINGBANK 52, 210.57; SKIPTON 48, 166.11; BUNINYONG 40, 134.30; LEARMONTH 36, 117.58; WAUBRA 36, 106.75; Rokewood-Corindhap 32, 122.24; Bungaree 28, 103.89; Newlyn 20, 78.04; Clunes 20, 76.70; Daylesford 20, 67.07; Beaufort 26, 52.37; Beaufort 16, 52.37; Creswick 16, 45.9; Ballan 29.1; Carngham-Linton 0, 33.38

WAUBRA V LEARMONTH

The show goes on for Waubra and its outgoing coach Matt James as the Roos claimed their most crucial win of the Central Highlands Football League season on Saturday over Learmonth.

A loss would have meant season over for the Roos, but the motivated side was in total control at home, running away with a remarkable 32-point triumph against the Lakies to lock in a finals berth.

Waubra coach Matt James admitted he was a little nervous throughout the week, with those nerves hanging around as Learmonth enjoyed a hot start.

"I was pretty nervous halfway through the first quarter," James said.

"We have not really had a season where it comes down to the final round so I am very happy to get the win."

The Lakies looked damaging early but failed to convert on their opportunities in the first quarter, kicking a wayward 1.4 in front of goal.

It left the door open for the Roos, who raised their pressure late in the opening term to snatch a nine-point quarter-time advantage.

"To get to quarter time in front when we probably did not deserve to be was really important in the sense of the game," James said.

"The momentum of the game changed when Nic Moran went into the ruck against Tom McKechnie."

Waubra was able to shut down Learmonth with important wins in one-on-one match-ups around the ground, with none more important than Matt Miller holding Damon Folkes goalless.

"Matt Miller did a great job on Damon Folkes. He has had a really good last two weeks and I was really pleased with how he did," James said.

"I thought Alex McPherson and Caleb McLeod were terrific off half back as well."

Those match-ups, along with the Roos' high-level of pressure across four quarters, set up one of the wins of the season for Waubra.

Goalsneak Austin Murphy enjoyed a game-high five goals while James Lukich (two goals) put forward another dominant individual performance at Waubra.

The Roos will be without Dylan Page (calf) for their elimination final against Skipton, but head in full of confidence.

"We played really well against Skipton at home earlier in the season," James said.

"We go in confident but know that they will be bringing their absolute best. If we bring our same intensity we will be right there with them."

For the Lakies, they already knew their finals situation before the Waubra clash, but Learmonth coach Nick Willox would have liked to head into finals with momentum.

"In the scheme of things the result did not change going into next week, it was more just a good look at what we need to improve on," Willox said.

"It would have been nice to get the win but Waubra really threw everything at us because they obviously had to win to play finals."

Learmonth plays Buninyong in an elimination final

FINAL STANDINGS

WAUBRA (8th) 9 wins, 7 losses

LEARMONTH (7th) 9 wins, 7 losses

Waubra 3.1 7.3 9.6 13.6 (84)

Learmonth 1.4 3.5 3.7 7.10 (52)

GOALS - Waubra: A.Murphy 5, J.Lukich 2, J.Knights 1, B.Green 1, D.Hinchliffe 1, H.Hughes 1, H.Baldwinson 1, D.Jenkins 1; Learmonth: W.Green 2, M.Judd 2, J.Findlay 1, J.Laidlaw 1, J.Rich 1

BEST - Waubra: J.Lukich, A.Murphy, M.Miller, C.McGrath, B.Green, T.Nash; Learmonth: T.Hall, W.Green, B.Powell, O.Ross, H.Crawley, J.Rich

CLUNES V CARNGHAM-LINTON

Clunes kicked its way to a fifth win of the season in front of a home crowd.

The Magpies swamped the winless Carngham-Linton by 93 points.

Clunes made a flying start with six majors in the opening quarter.

Carngham-Linton, which was missing its best player Kynan Raven with illness, did manage to break even in the second term as Clunes failed to make the most of its opportunities.

The second half was all one-way traffic though.

FINAL STANDINGS

CLUNES (12th) 5 wins, 11 losses

CARNGHAM-LINTON (17th and last) 0 wins, 16 losses

Clunes 6.5 7.10 12.14 15.18 (108)

Carngham-Linton 1.1 2.1 2.1 2.3 (15)

GOALS - Clunes: J.Fazio 5, D.Fazio 2, N.Clarke 2, J.Robertson 2, J.Thompson 1, D.Coon 1, J.Thomas 1, T.Nunn 1; Carngham-Linton: J.Hayes 1, W.Bruty 1

BEST - Clunes: J.Thompson, J.Robertson, N.Clarke, B.Davidson, J.Fazio, D.Bulluss; Carngham-Linton: M.Giddings, T.Raven, J.Foley, J.O'Brien, M.Grigsby, W.Bruty

DUNNSTOWN V NEWLYN

Dunnstown warmed up for the finals with a one-sided wet weather 68-point win over Newlyn at Newlyn.

It summed up a disappointing season for the Cats.

A promising sign for the Towner was the form shown by Tom Wardell.

A foot issue has restricted Wardell, who was recruited from Bacchus Marsh this year, to just seven games.

This was his third game back and his second biggest goal haul of the season.

It was a disappointing way for Newlyn coach Chris Banwell to bow out.

Dunnstown now faces Hepburn in a qualifying final.

FINAL STANDINGS

DUNNSTOWN (2nd) 14 wins, 2 losses

NEWLYN (11th) 5 wins, 11 losses

Dunnstown 3.5 8.8 10.10 12.10 (82)

Newlyn 1.1 1.1 1.1 2.2 (14)

GOALS - Dunnstown: T.Wardell 5, M.Bulluss 2, C.Ronan 1, H.Hallahan 1, L.Taylor 1, C.Tangey 1, F.Stevenson 1; Newlyn: L.Gunn 1, D.Fishwick 1

BEST - Dunnstown: W.Henderson, F.Stevenson, K.Forde, J.Stefani, J.Leonard, M.Henderson; Newlyn: W.Lund, T.Carey, L.Prendergast, P.Labbett, F.Lowe, S.Murphy-McKay

HEPBURN V CRESWICK

Hepburn cruised to a 70-point win over Creswick at Hepburn.

With the result having no bearing on the Burras' finals campaign, coach Mitch Banner was pleased to put the game behind them without any injury issues.

Creswick was out of the game by half-time, when it trailed by 52 points.

However, the Wickers could have been closer with the scoring opportunities they had.

It was Hepburn's eighth win on end and the 13th time it has kicked more than 100 points in a game this year.

Only Gordon has scored more points than the Burra this season 1942 to 1933.

Hepburn meets Dunnstown in a qualifying final.

FINAL STANDINGS

HEPBURN (3rd) 14 wins, 2 losses

CRESWICK (15th) 4 wins, 12 losses

Hepburn 6.2 9.6 12.9 17.15 (117)

Creswick 0.3 1.8 3.11 6.11 (47)

GOALS - Hepburn: C.Bath 4, M.Banner 4, D.O'Halloran 2, J.Grant 2, S.Tighe 2, M.McKay 1, J.Barnes 1, B.Pedretti 1; Creswick: C.Robinson 1, L.Scheele 1, L.Blake 1, A.Sedgwick 1, B.Plover 1, R.Pearson 1

BEST - Hepburn: D.O'Halloran, D.Dennis, J.Grant, M.Banner, M.Mckay, C.Bath; Creswick: J.Anagnostou, L.Ryan, E.Henderson, P.Taranto, J.Mason, L.Scheele

SKIPTON V BUNGAREE

Skipton enters its second CHFL finals campaign after disposing of Bungaree by 61 points at Skipton.

The Demons' last outing highlighted the shadow that COVID-19 continues to cast over the community and sporting teams, with them losing two midfielders from the selected side to the virus.

Their cause was not helped either by a third player having to pull out of game day.

In the end though it was Skipton which was far too classy for a Bungaree, which was left to wonder what might have been had it been able to find a couple of wins.

Skipton plays Waubra in an elimination final.

FINAL STANDINGS

SKIPTON (5th) 12 wins, 4 losses

BUNGAREE (10th) 7 wins, 9 losses - two wins outside the top eight.

Skipton 4.3 7.5 10.8 12.9 (81)

Bungaree 1.0 2.1 2.1 3.2 (20)

GOALS - Skipton: B.McKimmie 5, L.Cullinan 2, M.Romeril 2, R.Monument 1, P.Graham 1, J.Romeril 1; Bungaree: T.Elliott 2, J.Murphy 1

BEST - Skipton: J.Draffin, B.Mckimmie, E.Boyer, N.Olver, R.Monument, D.Kilpatrick; Bungaree: T.Elliott, M.Lawless, X.Curran, N.Browning, A.Browning, J.Murphy

GORDON V BALLAN

Gordon had little trouble against Ballan at Gordon, winning by 133 points and officially securing the minor premiership.

Still with players to be added for the first week of the finals, the Eagles eased away before unleashing their power with a seven-goal second term.

Ballan managed just one goal, with it coming in the second quarter.

Gordon won its past seven games

After back-to-back wins mid-season, Ballan lost seven on the trot.

FINAL STANDINGS

GORDON (1st) 15 wins, 1 loss - only defeat at the hands of Skipton.

BALLAN (16th) 2 wins, 14 losses

Gordon 4.4 11.9 17.14 21.18 (144)

Ballan 0.0 1.2 1.3 1.5 (11)

GOALS - Gordon: B.Griffiths 5, C.Ascough 4, A.Toohey 4, B.Frazer 3, B.Sutcliffe 2, M.Hoy 1, B.Schiltz 1, Z.Ryan 1; Ballan: R.Bongart 1

BEST - Gordon: B.Griffiths, M.Gunnell, C.Ascough, R.Clampit, Z.Ryan, B.Schiltz; Ballan: H.Bongart, M.Smith-Bye, R.Bongart, J.Stone, T.Cox, E.Shaw

BUNINYONG V DAYLESFORD

Buninyong had a hard-fought 25-point win over Daylesford at Buninyong.

The Bulldogs again showed they are capable of producing football good enough to match it with sides up the ladder, but as often happens they were unable to maintain the standard.

Five goals in the second term and then a disciplined second half was enough for Buninyong to set itself for finals on a winning note.

With Williamstown-listed Joel Ottavi ineligible for finals as a result of having playing too many VFL games this season, Buninyong opted to take him out of the selected side - with little to gain by having him line-up.

He instead acted as runner for the day.

The Bombers won their last eight games.

FINAL STANDINGS

BUNINYONG (6th) 10 wins, 6 losses

DAYLESFORD (13th) 5 wins, 11 losses

Buninyong 1.2 6.4 8.9 9.10 (64)

Daylesford 2.2 4.5 5.6 5.9 (39)

GOALS - Buninyong: L.Cullen 5, J.Rodgers 1, G.Lovett 1, M.Warner 1, C.Barrenger 1; Daylesford: S.Winnard 3, J.French 1, R.Rodgers 1

BEST - Buninyong: L.Cullen, H.Mulcahy, D.Sliwa, M.Arnold, J.Marshall, G.Lovett; Daylesford: T.Maher, B.Jones, X.Walsh, T.Sullivan, L.Jones, A.Pasahidis

ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V BEAUFORT

Rokewood-Corindhap produced some of its best football of the season to defeat Beaufort by 94 points at Rokewood.

The Grasshoppers saved their best until the second half with nine goals in the third term and another five in the last.

For Beaufort, it was the end of a season which started full of promise (four wins in five rounds), but fell away to round out with 11 consecutive defeats.

The Grasshoppers won only two of their last seven games, slipping out of the top weight in the last few rounds.

It means they will have to wait at least another season before contesting their first CHFL finals series.

FINAL STANDINGS

ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP (9th) 8 wins, 8 losses - one win outside the top eight

BEAUFORT (1th) 4 wins, 12 losses

Rokewood Corindhap 5.2 7.3 16.8 21.13 (139)

Beaufort 1.1 4.1 5.3 7.3 (45)

GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.McLaughlin 6, L.Baker 4, A.Gray 3, R.Aikman 2, L.Philp 1, B.Ferguson 1, C.Richardson 1, M.Aikman 1, M.Riding 1, M.Brehaut 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 5, L.Cox 1, L.Murray 1

BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: L.Baker, M.McLaughlin, D.Christie, J.Bragagnolo, C.Richardson, M.Aikman; Beaufort: D.Jones, C.Mahony, L.Cox, L.Murray, B.Connelly, J.Peacock