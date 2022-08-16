The Ballarat Mental Health Collective's annual art exhibition is returning this year, with entries now open.
Each year, the entire community - including people with a lived experience of mental illness, carers, workers, and members of the public - is invited to submit artworks of any kind that has a mental health focus.
In previous years, this has included paintings, drawings, sculptures, and comic strips, as well as digital art.
The art show moved online for the pandemic, which BMHC convenor Paul Hartwood said had massively increased exposure for the artists.
"We often get thanks (from entrants) for the opportunity to present something with that mental health focus," he said.
While it'll remain online this year, the artworks will also be displayed physically at Ballarat Community Health in Lucas, with prizes on offer for artists.
The art show is one of a series of events throughout Mental Health Month in October - the BMHC, which is made up of support agencies in the city, will hold a family-friendly day out at Lake Esmond on October 9, with an online auction to raise money for future events the following week.
October 12 will be Brighten Up Ballarat Day, with the community urged to wear something bright or perform a small act of kindness.
The aim is to increase awareness and start conversations, Mr Hartwood said, and give people with a lived experience of mental illness a way to share that experience.
"We always need to have it at the forefront of our mind and we need to talk about the issues - I think in some ways, the COVID situation has made some people more resilient, the fact they've had to be more self-sufficient because services can't be in their homes, and I think some people have struggled really hard," he said.
"I think the services have done great work, all the services I engage with through the collective have continued to do the best work in the way they've been able.
"Sometimes it's really hard to find the right place to reach out to, but you need to be persistent and keep on knocking on doors until that right one opens."
To find out more, or to submit works, email artexhibitionbmhc@gmail.com
