BALLARAT footballer Kaitlyn Ashmore has long been a trailblazer in the women's game and this week she is set for a new frontier.
Ashmore will play her 50th, and arguably her biggest ever game, on Saturday night when she steps onto Marvel Stadium for the opening round of the new AFLW season for Hawthorn, against fellow debutante club Essendon.
After successful stints at both Brisbane and North Melbourne, Ashmore said she finally feels at home in her new surroundings.
"I'm absolutely loving it, it's been such a refreshing change, I'm just happy, loving footy and that's what I wanted," she said.
"I love Bec (coach Bec Goddard), I wasn't sure how I would be, but I knew of her through the media, but I love the way she goes about it. I love her sense of humour, she's pretty dry and she's had this amazing way to pull everyone together.
The game has been moved to Marvel Stadium to cater for what is expected to be a bumper opening round crowd.
"I'm nervous and I've played 49 games," she said. "I was talking to our group and I think we've got three quarters of the squad that haven't played AFLW before, they are itching to get out there.
"Getting to have their first game on Marvel, it's going to be incredible, and especially the fact that it's against Essendon, you couldn't have scripted it any better."
For Ashmore, it's going to be a 50th game worth celebrating no matter what the result.
"Last season I missed a game with injury and then I thought, 'oh no, my first game is going to be the big milestone,' but now I know I couldn't want to run out with anyone else," she said.
"I don't know about the banner, but hopefully I'll be able to have my niece run out with me and that will make my day."
No matter what happens on Saturday night, Ashmore is certain of one thing.
"We don't want to come in and just play footy, we want to make a ferocious and strong brand of footy," she said.
"We want to win games, but obviously we are doing is for the future, so that's about building a stepping stone and building that elite culture which is what's going to make us."
