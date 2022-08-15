The City of Ballarat is treading carefully when it comes to a campaign calling for the state government to fully fund 'lollypop' people.
The cost is currently split 50/50 with local government despite many councils arguing the education or transport departments should foot the entire bill.
"We don't want any roles lost. School crossing supervisors are essential," Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said.
"We're just questioning why councils have to part-fund a state government service. It's cost-shifting and it's been a gradual change over many years."
The City of Monash has issued an invitation to councils across the state to join a campaign focusing on the unsustainable nature of the funding model as well as the need to reform the way road safety around schools is managed.
The campaign is due for debate at the next Pyrenees Shire Council meeting.
"The current funding subsidy's not keeping up with the cost of the delivery of the service and is falling well below 50 per cent of the actual cost of the service," chief executive Jim Nolan said in a report due to be debated at Tuesday's meeting.
"Many Victorian metropolitan councils manage several hundred crossings each and heavily subsidise the program.
"Rural councils manage fewer crossings, but their financial contributions generally exceed 50 per cent of the cost, based on survey responses."
Pyrenees spent $25,897 on its two Beaufort school crossings in 2020/21, but only received $12,340 from the state government.
Hepburn Shire Council employs seven supervisors at five school crossings at Creswick, Daylesford and Hepburn Springs.
It received $31,000 from the State Government in 2020 and $36,000 the year after.
"We have applied for funding from Road Safety Victoria for an additional crossing supervisor to work in Trentham and look forward to hearing whether this application has been successful," chief executive Bradley Thomas said.
"The crossing at Trentham is currently unstaffed, with flags in place."
"In a state government rate-capped environment council is always keen for equitable funding support from state government to help delivery vital services like this."
The City of Ballarat's 68 school crossings cost $911,000 last financial year and of that, the state government pitched in $419,560 - well short of half.
Another $24,518 was also spent on maintenance at crossing sites.
"Officers are currently preparing a briefing report to put to council to determine a position on City of Monash's lobbying to the state government for changes to the School Crossing Program," chief executive Evan King said.
Golden Plains
Golden Plains Shire employs a total of eight supervisors at Haddon, Inverleigh, Teesdale, Lethbridge, Meredith and two in Bannockburn.
Council has written to ministers - as well its seven affected school principals - asking to transition to a new funding model within two years that would take the cost burden away from ratepayers.
Golden Plains Shire said it wanted the state government to pick up the entire tab - or enter into private deals with contractors.
"Golden Plains supports the view of many council across Victoria," mayor Gavin Gamble said.
"That is that school crossing supervision is an essential program and an important service, but one that should be funded by the state government as part of its education or roads funding."
Monash is asking other metropolitan councils to provide $3700 each to keep the campaign alive - and $1500 from rural and peri-urban councils.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
