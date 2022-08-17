Oh how close the Ballarat Miners came to making their first finals series since 2013, denied on the last day of competition in what was otherwise an impressive season.
The Miners women won 13 of their 22 games during the year and in any other season, that would have been more than enough to secure a place, possibly even a home final, but they fell just one game short.
It was a frustrating end to what had been a brilliant ride all season long with the host of new recruits all contributing to the winning season.
It's hard to go past Jade Melbourne as the recruit of the year. She was everything you'd hope a WNBA draftee would be. She averaged over 20 points per game, five assists and just on nine rebounds.
Her pace, creativity, clutch shooting and game awareness were a hallmark for the 19-year-old who we hope will have a long and illustrious career in the United States. Let's just hope we all get a chance to see her again in the navy blue and yellow at some point, she will always have a home here.
At the end of the day it was probably the two weeks where Melbourne travelled to New York with Australian Opals team that probably cost the Miners their finals place.
A home loss against Launceston and an 11-point defeat to Nunawading in the two games she missed would prove the key moments of the season.
Away from Melbourne, Isabella Brancatisano announced herself as a genuine top-liner who hopefully will be in line for a WNBL call-up this year. At 27, she certainly deserves that chance after a season of averaging just on 15 points and five rebounds.
But it wasn't just on the attack where Brancatisano and her sister Charlotte succeeded, their defensive game added a new dimension to the team's defence.
Zitina Aokuso was another new recruit who stood out. Aged just 22, Aokuso has a massive future in the game, highlighted by her being picked in the Opals squad before being cut for Lauren Jackson. She's got 19 years on the Australian legend and in future, her and Sara Blicavs will form a potent mix in the Australian line up.
Aokuso had her big games, but she also had her quiet games. But as the team's only real tall, she carried a huge burden on her shoulders and for the most part done herself proud.
Steph Gorman was a mid-season recruit who shone. She could be relied on every game for around 12-15 points, with her outside game a key component. This was best shown in the last game of season where she nailed four three-pointers in the third quarter to see the Miners storm back from 28 points down to get within three of title favourites Bendigo.
Gorman is another who could easily earn an WNBL contract this year and it would be richly deserved.
Evergreen Kristy Rinadli got through the year unscathed and could find a position off the bench next season should she wish.
Of the other locals, it was a tough year. We really didn't see a lot Millie Cracknell, Jemma Amoore or Milly Sharp. Was that by design? Or just a case of coach David Herbert keeping the winning combination together? Or a lack of form from the youngsters? Hopefully they will have seen the year as a learning experience to take the club forward in the next few years.
Speaking of Herbert, what an inspired choice he was as head coach, and what a shame it is for Ballarat that he is headed off to a national role in Canberra. Hopefully someone who knows his game, like Kaleb Sclater will be given a chance to lead next season, but all that will be decided in due course.
To take the next step and move into finals, the Miners will probably need two or three hardened players. If Melbourne is unable to return due to her commitments in the United States, they will need to find a creator of her ilk.
A player like Abbie Wehrung from the Bendigo Braves already has a connection to the area. She would fit beautifully into Melbourne's role if the opportunity arose. Wehrung has always shown a loyalty to the Bendigo team, so it might be a hard task to get her out, but you never know unless you ask.
Should Aokuso also return, she will need some help and if she chooses not to, then two tall players will be needed.
Locally there's not a lot of height, so the club will need to look outside the square.
Could Alisha Froling be a possibility to return? Could her sister Keely want to move away from Tasmania? Perhaps Angela Tompkins from Hobart is another type of player Ballarat could look if she is looking for a stronger team where she can use her height as a weapon.
There's a lot of hope for the future for the Ballarat Miners, but a lot will be determined on whether they can keep most of the team together.
This team has the potential to go places and after improving from a four win season to 13, the sky is the limit.
If the team disperses to all parts of the country, then it'll be a case of having to start again.
The genuine disappointment on the faces of the team at the end of Sunday's match shows there's plenty of passion in the Ballarat camp. Next year is about harnessing that and breaking a decade-long finals drought.
