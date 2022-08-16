'The pot calling the kettle black': erratic driver abuses woman after crash

A man has abused another driver after a collision that was 'entirely' his fault, a court has heard.
Clinton Francis, 23, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to one charge of careless driving relating to the incident on the afternoon of December 11 last year.
The court heard about 2.30pm on Pleasant Street South in Redan, the car Francis was driving crashed into a stationary car that was waiting behind another vehicle that was turning right.
Francis got out of his vehicle and started abusing the driver.
The woman was too frightened to get out of her car and called triple zero.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jason Kimm told the court Francis was "heightened" at the scene.
"On police arrival the accused remained heightened and erratic," he said.
"[He] had to be told to calm down a number of times."
The court heard attending police conducted a field interview with Francis in which he told them the other driver came to a stop moments before he did.
When he was asked if he was at fault he told police, "not 100 per cent, no" and, "she needs to learn how to f***ing drive".
Defence for Francis said his behaviour was less than ideal.
"He was on his way from the hospital from the birth of his son, so he was tired, and as you've heard, overwrought," the defence said.
"It was the worst time he could make a mistake."
Magistrate Bruce Cottrill said Francis' "appalling" road traffic history was a factor in sentencing.
"Your behaviour at the scene was frightening for the lady concerned," he said.
"You clearly abused her and you even told police she needs to learn to drive - if there was ever an instance of the pot calling the kettle black.
"The reality of it is, the responsibility for the accident was yours entirely."
Francis was ordered to undergo a safe driving program and pay a $300 fine and $87.20 in court costs. His licence remains suspended.
