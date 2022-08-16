The Courier

'The pot calling the kettle black': erratic driver abuses woman after crash

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ERRATIC: An abusive driver has been sentenced in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A man has abused another driver after a collision that was 'entirely' his fault, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.