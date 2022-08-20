Alistair Hull puts his hand on a 20-metre high sugar gum in the middle of a 200-hectare plantation in Majorca, south of Maryborough.
The thick-waisted tree, he says, might be 60 to 80 years old and has died. It could still provide valuable sawmill timber, but because it's not in a working coupe it's unavailable for harvesting by Mr Hull, a local sawmiller, and is in danger of being felled and stolen by thieves for firewood - a problem across the state.
As the state government moves to end logging in native forests by 2030 and moves to plantation supply, Mr Hull sees a sustainable future for the 130-150-year-old Majorca plantation - if he can convince the bureaucracy to follow his idea.
He wants to revise the management of the plantation, currently jointly controlled by DELWP (the land) and VicForests (the trees). Mr Hull's company Talbot Timbers has contracts with VicForests to access timber in the plantation, but they are limited to small 'coupes' or working areas. He argues his company would be better suited to managing the entire site.
Planted out with South Australian sugar gums, and a pocket of blue gums, the trees were an attempt to alleviate the devastation of widespread clearing for the gold rush. Prior to settlement around 88 per cent of Victoria was tree-covered. Of that tree-cover, 66 per cent has now been destroyed.
When it was established somewhere between 1870 and 1890, the plantation was a model of forestry management, he says. He indicates the lines of neatly spaced stumps, some of which have been harvested repeatedly over the decades as they've regrown. All of that time, and for decades before, the Hull family has been working the forests of the region, from Dunach to Dunolly.
Mr Hull's business is now geared to producing high-end timber for furniture and flooring. He wants to ensure the both sustainability and supply of his product.
But in recent times, the management of the plantation has failed, Mr Hull says. Saplings sprout at random causing poor tree development, and the paperwork needed to fell trees takes too long to process, he says. A disastrous 1985 fire which swept through the region still affects both the physical landscape and the local psyche, almost 40 years later.
"Since the '85 fires it hasn't been properly thinned, a lot of it, since then," he says.
"They did some. But they don't have money. Any thinning in here is for firewood, and that doesn't produce any money, because the firewood is free. It was a National Party election promise, to give free firewood to people, but then there's nothing to cover the cost of actually getting (the wood) on the ground. So it doesn't happen."
The result is a lot of small, slower-growing trees rather than well spread-out large trees. The lack of maintenance also enables the theft of timber for illegal firewood sales, a problem which continues unabated and largely unchecked.
Mr Hull says the current management regime, where a forestry officer allocates individual trees to Talbot Timbers for removal, is slow, inefficient and doesn't adequately recognise how the plantation needs to grow.
Narrow bands of the plantation are assigned to Mr Hull, and a VicForests officer then tells him which trees can be felled. Talbot Timbers current limit per annum is 50 cubic metres.
"Their idea at the moment is we're working in strips all the way along, so we get to that end, and then we'll work in another block and do another one," he says.
"But their sustainable yield figure is if we took, say, two semi-loads of logs out a year, that's all we can take. And then (other trees) are growing ahead of us. But it won't do very well if you don't take out the small (trees) to let the big ones to grow. It's like growing carrots: take out the small ones to get bigger ones. It needs to be managed as a whole."
Transferring the licence of management to a private company was common practice for the greater part of Victoria's history, with companies entrusted to both harvest responsibly and report to the Forest Commission regularly. Mr Hull argues a return to that arrangement would be beneficial not only to the plantation and his company, but also to local farmers who would see the benefits of timber-growing, and to the community through jobs. Maryborough and district remains one of the most underprivileged of local government areas.
"VicForests would still be the overseer," Mr Hull says.
"A management plan would have to be agreed to between ourselves and VicForests and DELWP, designed and agreed to. Basically, in the longer term, the plan is to grow bigger trees, faster.
Sebastian Klein says no sawmiller alive understands sugar gum as well as Alistair Hull, and none have his knowledge of the Majorca plantation.
The director of regenerative forestry practice consultancy Wood4Good, Mr Klein has been engaged by Talbot Timbers to help present his proposal, having previously worked on a Forestry Business Transition plan for the Hulls and the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions.
He says Mr Hull's management plan would not only increase and improve the plantation's wood supply, it would have better outcomes for sustainable production, biodiversity and local wildlife.
"The state government decision to cease native forest harvesting means Majorca is a golden example, when it comes to saw logs, of what the future of forestry could look like," he says.
"With proper management, this will support more jobs, more economic activity and also more diversity in that plantation."
He says the thoroughness of the Hull's proposal and their extensive knowledge of the sawmilling industry should lead to a positive outcome. Even the short 15km distance between Mr Hull's mill and the forest makes sense, he says.
