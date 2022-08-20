The Courier
Environment

This 150-year-old plantation could be a model for future timber management, says a generational sawmiller

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
August 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New plan: Talbot Timber's Alistair Hull in the 200ha Majorca sugar gum plantation. The 150-year-old site needs better management, he argues, to increase its biodiversity and sustainability. Picture: CALEB CLUFF.

Alistair Hull puts his hand on a 20-metre high sugar gum in the middle of a 200-hectare plantation in Majorca, south of Maryborough.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.