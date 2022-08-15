The Courier

Council renews lease on Creswick Road car park

By Maeve McGregor
August 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Secured: City of Ballarat renewed its lease over the controversial car park in January this year. Photo: Kate Healy

The City of Ballarat has confirmed it quietly renewed its lease over the Creswick Road car park earlier this year, following the expiry of its previous three-year-lease for the site.

