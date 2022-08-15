Council renews lease on Creswick Road car park

The City of Ballarat has confirmed it quietly renewed its lease over the Creswick Road car park earlier this year, following the expiry of its previous three-year-lease for the site.
Council's director of development and growth Natalie Robertson said the move to secure the 300-space car park with a 12-month lease occurred in January this year, at a cost of $200,000 - the same per annum cost governing the former lease.
Advertisement
The car park had been completed in October 2019, some 14 months after its expected completion, and has served as the site of Grampians Health's major COVID-19 testing centre for the last ten months.
At this stage, the precise arrangement between the City of Ballarat and Grampians Health vis-à-vis the COVID-19 testing site - whether commercial or otherwise - remains unclear.
The car park itself has a colourful history, it having been constructed at a cost of $850,000 without being released for tender, earning it a reference or two in a 2020 Ombudsman report. At the time, the City of Ballarat said the reason the project did not go through ordinary procurement processes owed to the initial forecast cost of the project, which sat under $200,000.
Using a state government contribution of $2 million, the logic behind the decision to transform the site into a large car park was to compensate the community for the loss of 275 car spaces occasioned by the construction of the much maligned GovHub building.
By design, it was thought the Creswick Road car park would rectify that loss whilst providing space for the imminent influx of public servants in the area.
The early signs weren't, however, promising, with the car park still empty six weeks after it opened in November 2019. Mere months later, the pandemic ensued.
The Creswick Road car park project bears no relation to the Victorian government's separate 2018 election promise to install 1000 free car parks across the CBD, the major components of which are yet to be delivered.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.