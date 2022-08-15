Smythesdale will be one of four venues used for Central Highlands football and netball finals this weekend.
While it is no longer the base for a CHFL/CHNL club, senior Central Highlands fixtures have returned to the Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve this season.
Ballan played three home games there owing to its home ground not being available pending the development of a new sports pavilion and change room facilities.
Elimination finals, featuring Buninyong and Learmonth in senior football, will be played at Smythesdale.
Buninyong at Smythesdale in round 16.
Waubra, Learmonth and Buninyong will be the other venues for qualifying and elimination finals.
The CHFL announced the grounds on Monday night.
The decision was delayed owing to concerns about the state of rain-affected grounds.
The CHFL turned to Smythesdale after a search for suitable playing surfaces came up empty within the CHFL and no major venues in Ballarat were available.
Smythesdale has one of the best playing surfaces in the Ballarat region, with the facility given a new playing surface as part of a $1m redevelopment overseen by Golden Plains shire before Smythesdale Football Netball Club was forced to disbanded at the end of 2018.
at Waubra
SENIORS: Gordon v Springbank
RESERVES: Skipton v Buninyong
UNDER-18: Springbank v Waubra
UNDER-15: Daylesford v Learmonth
at Learmonth
SENIORS: Skipton v Waubra
RESERVES: Rokewood-Corindhap v Bungaree
UNDER-18: Carngham-Linton v Newlyn
UNDER-15: Bungaree v Clunes
at Buninyong
SENIORS: Dunnstown v Hepburn
RESERVES: Dunnstown v Springbank
UNDER-18: Gordon v Beaufort
UNDER-15: Buninyong v Hepburn
at Smythesdale
SENIORS: Buninyong v Learmonth
RESERVES: Learmonth v Newlyn
UNDER-18: Learmonth v Dunnstown
UNDER-15: Ballan v Gordon
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
