Great Victorian Bike Ride 2022 to finish in Buninyong

By Alex Ford
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:30am
The last time the Great Victorian Bike Ride was in town, riders stayed overnight in Victoria Park. Picture: Luka Kauzlaric

This year's Great Victorian Bike Ride will make its way from the Great Ocean Road through Golden Plains to Buninyong.

