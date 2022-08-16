This year's Great Victorian Bike Ride will make its way from the Great Ocean Road through Golden Plains to Buninyong.
It marks the first time the ride has come to the Ballarat area since 2015, and more than 3000 riders are expected to cross the finish line at the Buninyong Community Reserve in December.
Organised by the Bicycle Network, the annual ride closes roads to allow unique experiences in the state's most picturesque areas.
It's also a boost for small towns, particularly when riders camp overnight, and about 800 support personnel are expected - the major campsites have their own food hall and bars, but riders are encouraged to check out townships.
Starting in Koroit on November 27, the route follows the scenic Great Ocean Road, stopping in Noorat, Timboon, Birregurra, Apollo Bay, Anglesea, and Inverleigh, before riders arrive in Buninyong on Sunday, December 4.
The 522km route includes dramatic coasts, volcanos, rainforests and more, with options for three-day, five-day, and the full nine-day trip.
The route to Buninyong will not involve the Midland Highway, instead heading past Mount Mercer and its wind farms.
Buninyong Business Network chair Simon Coghlan said the tour will be "a shot in the arm" for Buninyong traders at the beginning of summer.
"I think it continues to help cement the reputation that Bunyinong has and its relationship with cycling, on the back of the RoadNats (the AusCycling Road National Championships in January)," he said.
"It's a lovely prelude into the summer of cycling in Buninyong."
He said discussions will soon begin about what infrastructure will be required, with a community meeting at the Inverleigh Recreation Reserve on August 25 on how businesses can make the most of the boost in visitation.
Golden Plains Shire mayor Gavin Gamble said in a statement the event is a "fantastic chance to showcase" the region, with organisers given a $5000 grant from council last week to support its overnight stay.
"The riders will get to enjoy some of the best parts of Western Victoria including the beautiful scenery and charming towns of Golden Plains," he said.
A spokesperson for the ride said in a statement community groups are urged to get involved in the "finish fun festival" in Buninyong.
"Our Great Vic riders love to travel, and over 65 per cent of riders return to towns visited within 12 months, with over 90 per cent of them bringing a friend or family member," they said.
While early bird passes are sold out, tickets are still available online.
