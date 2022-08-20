Tradies have been urged to prioritise their health and wellbeing and pay attention to niggling injuries that could potentially sideline them from their tools, as well as their mental health.
A new survey to mark August's Tradies National Health Month has found a quarter of tradies have taken extended periods off work because of injury, with most saying the injury also had a negative impact on their mental health.
Advertisement
Ballarat physiotherapist Kyle Kavanagh works in occupational health and is visiting more and more companies doing workplace assessments to help prevent injury.
"Tradies rely on their bodies for work, so their bodies are their primary work tool and similar to an athlete, if they break down through injury or illness they can't work to their full ability," Mr Kavanagh said.
The average time off work for serious workplace injuries ranges from five to seven weeks. Given many tradies are sole traders, they can't really afford to take that time off- Kyle Kavanagh
Working in occupational health he travels to worksites to provide injury management, assess injury risks, offer advice to staff on warming up and how to prevent injury.
"We try to reiterate the proactive approach rather than reactive," he said. "If we can stay on top of it and prevent injuries from happening then we don't have to go down the reactive path where you have an injury leading to a claim."
Mr Kavanagh said sore muscles and niggling pain in such physically demanding jobs could lead to a wider range of injury of left untreated.
"The average time off work for serious workplace injuries ranges from five to seven weeks. Given many tradies are sole traders, they can't really afford to take that time off. But if it's handled in the early stage it can be resolved quicker and more easily than if left untreated."
Mr Kavanagh said back pain, shoulder injuries, knee and ankle problems are common among tradies, as are hand and wrist injuries from repetitive actions.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It's beneficial for even sole traders and smaller companies to get a workplace assessment done by a physio so they can see what potential harms are there and how to avoid them."
The Australian Physiotherapy Association survey also found that the relationship between physical and mental health featured heavily.
Most tradies reported poor mental health had decreased their physical health, and 47 per cent said poor mental health had impacted their relationships.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.