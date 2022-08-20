The Courier

Tradies urged to prioritise physical and mental health and wellbeing in Tradies National Health Month

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 20 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIORITY: Physiotherapist Kyle Kavanagh gives tradie Aaron Haas advice on injury prevention. Picture: supplied

Tradies have been urged to prioritise their health and wellbeing and pay attention to niggling injuries that could potentially sideline them from their tools, as well as their mental health.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.