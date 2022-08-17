Moorabool to decide on chemist for Gordon

A small town in Moorabool's west could get its first pharmacy and medical centre in living memory.
A site adjoining Gordon's Post Office will be voted on by Council's Development Assessment Committee on Wednesday night.
Advertisement
The planned chemist would involve the full conversion of a relatively new 178 square metre house on the corner of Urquhart and Russell streets - while the back and front yards would become carparks.
As reported by The Courier last month, Gordon has seen the largest proportional increase in the number of residents (21.03 percent) among small towns in the region according to Census data. It also showed growth in median monthly mortgage repayments as well as the second largest growth in the number of families (21.4 percent) when comparing the 2016 census to the 2021 data.
The 'Revive Pharmacy' planning application shows the garage would become a shop display area, the three bedrooms would become consulting rooms, an alfresco area would be walled-in as a waiting area - and the kitchen would become the pharmacy itself.
At this stage, Moorabool staff have recommended the application be approved, but with a list of conditions including the storage of waste within the premises until rubbish pick-up time as well as a condition that it be completed within two years.
The application asks for permission to have two fewer carpark spaces than the requirement under planning regulations.
A traffic study submitted with the application argued that the nearby centre of Gordon had at least 28 vacant spaces on any typical day.
The town has a non-operational railway station - and two public bus services before dawn and after dusk - meaning that most customers would be expected to walk or drive to the site.
The owner in the application is listed as a resident of the adjoining post office.
According to the Victorian Pharmacy Authority, registered premises must be "secure and safeguarded from unauthorised access".
While not giving specifics, the VPA's Standards document also requires that doors, windows, skylights, walls and ceilings be "substantially constructed and secured to prevent unauthorised access".
The guidelines also require premises to be fitted with 24-hour intrusion detection alarms monitored by onsite security services approved by the authority.
The guidelines also require pharmacies to have a private area dedicated to dispensing medicine as well as the secure storage of medicine and patient records.
The VPA guidelines and standards also stipulate:
** Private areas dedicated to dispensing, as well as the secure storage of medicine and patient records.
** Security lighting,
Advertisement
** Security alarms in ceiling cavities,
** Alarms in areas where medicines and poisons are kept,
** Signs indicating that the property has alarms and/or that any addictive drugs are kept in a secure place such as a safe,
** Front doors that must have "substantial locking systems",
** Keys that cannot be easily copied and must be numbered and accounted for,
** Perimeter doors with solid cores with heavy gauge metal sheeting,
Advertisement
** Bolts and bars fitted into the building structure,
** That any dispensary doors that cannot be readily supervised at all times should close automatically and not be able to be opened from outside without a key, code or swipe card,
** That pharmacy doors are designed so they cannot be opened by hand if someone is unlawfully inside the building.
Gordon's next nearest chemists are in Ballan 10km away - or in Buninyong, 24km away.
The VPA said pharmacists needed to be registered with them and have outlets that complied with their guidelines and standards.
Under the Pharmacy Regulation Act, you cannot own a chemist unless you are a registered pharmacist, a company with pharmacists as directors or a friendly society with at least 100 members.
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.