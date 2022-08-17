Without a pole in the ground - and hopefully to stay that way - the Lake Wendouree Lighting project is already over time and budget.
It's a real whammy.
The project is a state government promise from the last election and is being delivered by the City of Ballarat.
The 225 light poles will destroy the look of the precinct, standing like steel soldiers in bad uniform all the way around the six-kilometre Steve Moneghetti track.
They are over the top for the need.
In 2018, the now Member for Wendouree promised $2.5 million for the project. The City of Ballarat promised another $300,000 for a total project cost of $2.8 million.
In February this year, the City announced with great fanfare, the successful tenderer for the project.
The Bendigo company's bid was less than the others, and on that basis alone, won the project rights.
For a local council that has spent thousands of ratepayers' dollars telling us to "Be Kind" during the COVID lockdowns, and eternally telling us to buy locally, the decision to go to Bendigo for this iconic project was interesting, to say the least.
That said, we believe the contract is yet to be signed.
Worse still, the cost of the project has already gone up by hundreds of thousands of dollars and Ballarat councillors have signed off on the increase.
What's a lazy few hundred thousand dollars when it's someone else's money?
It is a price over-run that contractors - in the real world - would normally wear, not handball neatly to the project managers who dutifully gulp and sign up.
On this point alone, Ballarat residents should be cranky.
Our rates are on the rise and rise, adding to the cost of living bills.
This same council then announces $15 million to upgrade the Bridge Mall, handing out $10,000 of ratepayers' money to shop owners who want to provide facelifts for their premises.
It recently spent $100,000 fixing potholes on the Link Road, simply because the work was not done properly to start with.
The examples of loose expenditure are many.
Locals are angry. Such reckless ambivalence with our money is starting to really ping. And pong.
If this is a state project - let the state pay for it. Let them wear the heat for a poorly considered outcome - rushed into submission for an election deadline, no doubt.
The reality is this: not one hole has been dug, one lightpole cemented in, or one length of electrical cord laid out, and the project costs are already bulging. How much more will it end up costing?
This lake is our city's greatest natural asset. It should be treated with respect. The scientific studies to make way for it should have been thorough and exacting. They weren't. Some were knocked into shape on a computer, far removed from the lake, a desktop dream.
The project is riddled with error and one inconvenient truth after another.
For example, the City of Ballarat's tender documents for the lighting specification do not match with the city's own lighting policy guidelines.
It never sent to Heritage Victoria the geotechnical report which would have clearly indicated the ground holes for the poles need to be much bigger than specified in the tender documents.
Outside experts say they should be much bigger again.
Even now, Heritage Victoria is assessing a new lighting layout provided by the City of Ballarat. Despite requests to see this, the new formula has not been provided to Get The Lake Lights Right.
This is a critical document, as the current layout will allow light poles to be erected in Tree Protection Zones. 81 per cent of the 225 lights are destined for areas that will kill the trees. It's that simple.
This could be an environmental disaster for the lake and its ecosystems.
Coming from a local and state governments that want us to kowtow to their uber-green credentials, it's a woeful joke. A sham.
The lake is a real environment. It is not a number, or a percentage or an invisible something debated at the UN and feel-good climate summits.
Even a Green councillor has ushered through every vote on this lighting disgrace.
But she is not alone in what appears to be subservience to a bad idea. Local MPs have been silent - even the Federal Member hasn't said boo - an extraordinary situation given the lake is the icon of her electorate. As representatives of their communities, one would think they might have said something in support of their community - a community clearly at odds with the current proposal.
The lake is not a political football for any team to kick around.
It is a generational asset that is perhaps worth more to this city than any gold.
The current lighting project needs to halt to enable a better idea to proceed. In-ground, cross-path illumination remains the best option to light the path respectfully, safely, sensibly.
It's why we didn't call our diverse group Stop the Lights, we called it Get The Lake Lights Right.
