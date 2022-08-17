BALLARAT and central highlands region bowlers are set to dominate the national bias bowls championships which will be held in Tasmania, starting this weekend.
In all, 14 players and team manager Tom Clarke will head to Davenport for the championships featuring the best bias bowlers from five states.
Advertisement
All the selected players have won state titles in various grades, and most have played in the Victorian team in the nationals with the only newcomers being Gary Johnson, who recently won the Victorian state singles title, and Micah Oswin who will compete in the the Juniors.
The trials for selection for the Victorian Team are held over two days at Sunshine. Eligible players were invited to attend selection trials held over the Queen's Birthday weekend in June.
Host state Tasmania looms as the biggest threat to Victoria this year.
Selected members are: Gary Johnson (men's singles), David Speechley (men's pairs), Yvonne Clark (mixed fours), Anne Draffed (ladies pairs), Heather Hopkinson (ladies pairs), Trish Speechley (ladies fours), Sandy Grano (ladies fours), Elizabeth Kierce (ladies fours) in team one and Rod Brehaut (triples), Stuart Hedger (triples), Stuart Lacy (fours), Michelle Tait (mixed fours), Ian Hedger (mixed fours) in team two and Micah Oswin (boys singles). Tom Clarke (team manager)
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.