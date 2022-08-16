Young Ballarat residents are stepping up to be leaders of our community and they are encouraging others to join them.
Ruby Lloyd-Vendy and Millie Collins have both volunteered over the past few years as part of a number of programs and were recently recognised for their hard work at the Ballarat Youth Awards.
"I was very shy and I would never be able to do this two years ago," Ruby said.
Ruby has been an advocate for fellow residents when she was staying in Uniting Care's mental health support accommodation.
"I have learned that some people who are struggling and at their lowest cannot speak for themselves and they need help to be able to advocate for themselves," she said.
"They need someone to be able to speak for them, so I am passionate about helping people who are not able to step up and speak."
This year Ruby received both the major award for 18 to 25-year-olds and the personal growth award.
"I personally struggled a lot with my mental health and I am really open about that," Ruby said.
She said she has learnt to use her voice more, to speak and advocate for her needs.
Millie Collins was the major award-winner for 12 to 17-year-olds as well as receiving the compassion and care award.
"It has been a really big passion of mine to help out other people who are less fortunate," Millie said.
She has volunteered and fundraised for a number of groups including Uniting Care and the Salvation Army.
In 2021 she raised about $4000 for food for families in Ballarat.
"I feel it is really vital that we support others in our community," Millie said.
Both girls said they would encourage other young people within the communities to be involved and volunteer their time.
Millie said it took a few years to learn about Ballarat Youth Services.
"I feel like there are so many young people that are oblivious to what the Ballarat community can offer you," she said.
"There are just so many different programs that can lift you up."
