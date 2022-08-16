The Courier
Have Your Say

Letter to the editor: Request for interim heritage protection on Victory House Victory House rejected

By Anne Beggs-Sunter
Updated August 16 2022 - 8:39am, first published 7:30am
What can be done to save the historic Victory House?

The decision of Ballarat Councillors at their Planning Meeting last week to refuse the request for interim heritage protection on Victory House in Canadian is beyond comprehension.

