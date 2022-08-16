What can be done to save the historic Victory House?

The decision of Ballarat Councillors at their Planning Meeting last week to refuse the request for interim heritage protection on Victory House in Canadian is beyond comprehension.
The decision, according to Councillor Mark Harris, privileges "a property owner over an entity such as Heritage Victoria in matters of conservation" (Courier, 12 August 2022).
In making this decision, a majority of Councillors ignored the expert advice of the City's Heritage Advisor and Planning Officers.
Ironically, Cr Des Hudson who seconded the motion, was quoted on another planning decision at the same meeting as saying the advice of planning officers should be respected.
What do we expect of the property owner who is in fact a developer?
Often, they are lacking in any appropriate qualifications, with no roots in Ballarat, and no appreciation of Ballarat's history, its planning aspirations for the future of the city, and whose only ambition is profit.
Against the developer is Heritage Victoria, charged by us, the people of Victoria, with protecting those places which we want to keep - places of architectural, historic, social, scientific or natural value.
Robyn Ballinger's detailed report on the Victory House property makes very clear the historic and social value of this property.
It has such a strong association with the gold mining industry of nineteenth century Canadian, and it has a wonderful social history associated with the Chinese community of Golden Point.
It is probably the last site in the area that has a tangible association with the large Chinese community who were such a distinctive part of the area since the Chinese Camp was established at Golden Point near Llanberris in the late 1850s.
There is an opportunity to conserve this site, and interpret its historical significance, and for it to become a community centre for the display and celebration of the Chinese history of the area.
I would like to see the City of Ballarat, or Sovereign Hill, buy the property from the developer and establish it as the Canadian Chinese Heritage Centre, adding to the attractions of our World Heritage bid for the Victorian goldfields.
The City now has a Design Panel which works with major developers to improve their design concepts so as to take into account the principles of our Ballarat Strategy; Today, Tomorrow Together; The Ballarat Strategy Our Vision for 2040 (2015).
This strategy embeds the concept of the Historic Urban Landscape in the vision, and is based on the Ballarat Imagine initiative when over 6,000 citizens provided their views on what was important to Ballarat's future. Overwhelmingly it was heritage, the historic character of the city that citizens valued, along with respect for our natural environment.
"Change needs t be managed so as not to lose what the community values most about Ballarat" (p. 14).
As the city's accepted strategy, it is the duty of Councillors to promote this community vision for the future, not the greedy vision of developers who have no understanding of this strategy.
Dr. Anne Beggs-Sunter.
