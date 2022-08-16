The Courier

Ballarat police searching for missing teenager Alicia

Updated August 16 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing: Alicia was last seen on Monday. Picture: Supplied.

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl missing from Ballarat's north.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.