Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl missing from Ballarat's north.
'Alicia' was last seen at Miners Rest around 9am Monday when police said she left her home to go on a walk.
The teenager is caucasian with a fair complexion and shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved crop top, grey tracksuit pants and black Nike shoes.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to age.
Police have released an image of Alicia and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
