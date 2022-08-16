LIVE BLOG: revisit CHNL junior best and fairest night, all votegetters

Hepburn's Arna Howard has stamped herself as a rising star with a Central Highlands Netball League junior best and fairest double.
Howard claimed the 17/under and 15/under awards, with CHNL officials believing the achievement to be a first.
It completes the set for her.
Howard won the league's 13/under best and fairest in 2019.
The 15-year-old, who plays centre and goal defence, is hoping there is now more to come from a team perspective.
Hepburn is also a leading contender to complete a and 17/under 15/under premiership double, hgaving finished on top in each competition.
Howard polled 39 votes in the 15/unders - 12 clear of Meg Cahir from Dunnstown.
Howard received votes in 15 games.
She polled even stronger in the 17/unders finishing with 41 from 14 games.,
Maddie Lewis, of Carngham-Linton, was runner-up on 25.
Carngham-Linton's Kayla McNaulty is the 13/under best and fairest.
She received 34 votes to win from Billie Donald (Dunnstown) on 30.
