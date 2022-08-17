The Courier

Lucas Hamilton selected for Vuelta Espana in BikeExchange team

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 17 2022
Lucas Hamilton has been named in the BikeExchange Team for the Vuelta Espana. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN district cyclist Lucas Hamilton will ride his second grand European tour of the season when he rides as domestique for the Australian-dominated Team BikeExchange-Jayco squad at the Vuelta Espana.

