WESTERN district cyclist Lucas Hamilton will ride his second grand European tour of the season when he rides as domestique for the Australian-dominated Team BikeExchange-Jayco squad at the Vuelta Espana.
Hamilton is one of six Australian riders in the squad alongside Luke Durbridge, Kaden Groves, Michael Hepburn, Kelland O'Brien, Callum Scotson who will join American Lawson Craddock and team leader, Briton Simon Yates.
Earlier this year, Hamilton was the leading BikeExchange rider at the Giro D'Italia, finishing 13th overall behind winner, Australia's Jai Hindley who rides for the Bora-Hansgrohe team. His high placing came after Yates was forced to withdraw through injury.
Hamilton is one of 14 Australians named for the Spanish grand tour which starts on Friday, including Hindley Jack Haig and Rohan Dennis.
Despite his form at the Giro and all throughout the European season, it was slightly surprisingly that Hamilton was overlooked for the Tour de France in July, but he is fit and firing and will hold an important role as the key climbing support for Yates who will be chasing the tour victory.
The 26-year-old talented climber, has gone from strength-to-strength over the past five years since turning professional with Team BikeExchange-Jacyo back in 2017.
Hamilton's selection comes on the same day it was announced he had secured his future in the squad, signing for a further two years.
"I am really happy to be re-signing for the next two years with Team BikeExchange-Jayco," he said. "I have been with this team since I was an under-23 rider and I would really like to try and keep progressing in the general classification realm at Grand Tours. It hasn't always been smooth sailing but in the next couple years in this team, with its support, I am really excited to see what we can do together.
"I love the people in this team, and I am happy to be able to stay and continue working with them into the future."
The tour ends on September 9, giving a 16-day lead in to the world championships in Wollongong with the road race on September 25.
