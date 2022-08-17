The Courier
Which CHFL finals matches will The Courier be live streaming in 2022?

August 17 2022 - 7:00am
The Courier's huge CHFL finals live stream plans revealed

The 2022 Central Highlands Football League finals series is here and The Courier is thrilled to announce it will be live streaming key finals matches each week.

