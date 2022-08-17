A Ballarat club is offering foil drink covers at the bar to stop potential spiking.
The Warehouse in Mair Street is the first venue in the region - and possibly the state - to offer the service and the first covers were offered with drinks on Saturday night.
"I felt we achieved a milestone at the weekend," owner Ash Ibraheim said.
"We had the resources in place to make people feel comfortable.
"We had no complaints and I think we should make this available at our other venues in the future."
The foil covers were the brainchild of marketing manager Jess Meyer and resemble a thin CD that can be wrapped over the top of almost any glass.
She said the team researched plastic and rubber covers, but they felt patrons would be reluctant to pay several dollars extra - and keeping them clean could be an issue.
Mr Ibraheim said the foil had been sourced from America at 13 cents a unit - and was offered to patrons as they ordered their drinks.
"We just don't make this kind of thing in Australia at an affordable price," he said.
"But we really wanted to do this because we are big advocates of safe partying.
"The underlying issue is that there were rumours about several drink-spiking cases and even though we took these people to hospital for toxicology checks, nothing was found in their systems.
"But these stories went nuts on social media.
"Whether it happened or not, if anyone is thinking of doing it, now they won't be - because we are fully alert, vigilant and paying attention to customers' interactions with their drinks."
Mr Ibraheim said people who were 20 now may have been 17 before the pandemic - and some lacked street smarts when it came to keeping an eye on drinks.
"Some of these young people have no education when it comes to drinking - and with COVID, police have been unable to get out and do that education with young people." he said.
"If spiking is going on, we need to put as many speed humps in the way as possible to stop any culprits."
Ballarat police said drink-spiking was not a commonly reported problem in the area, but admitted it was also hard to measure and difficult to prove.
Sergeant Mark Sheehan works in liquor licensing and said Ballarat police had an ongoing investigation into an alleged incident of drink-spiking.
"Police are keeping an eye out for this. I'm just asking people not to walk away from their drinks - and don't accept drinks from others."
Meanwhile, the Raising Children Network said drink-spiking was an issue that generally came up around the end of the school year.
"The thing is to have the talk about safe partying early - and have that talk often," network director Derek McCormack said.
"Listen in a non-judgmental way - and make sure you have some back-and-forth questions about how you expect things to go.
"Another big one is what happens if you have a fight with someone? Suddenly you may have no way of getting home and you're by yourself."
He advised young people to stick together as much as possible and keep any drinks in their hands.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
