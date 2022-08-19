Just one round remains in both NPL3 and State League 3 North-West, with Ballarat City FC and the Sebastopol Vikings finding themselves in similar situations across their respective leagues.
Avoiding relegation has been the primary focus for both sides throughout the second half of the season, but there is every chance City FC and the Vikings find themselves in the bottom-two relegation zone at the end of the weekend.
City FC currently sits two points behind Springvale in 11th, meaning it not only needs to win, but hope the White Eagles lose to Melbourne City on Saturday.
A date with the sixth-placed North Sunshine Eagles awaits City FC, with North Sunshine coming into the clash off the back of four consecutive losses.
The Eagles came away with a full three points in their dominant round 11 encounter with Ballarat, winning 4-1 at Larissa Reserve.
City FC will be after a very different result on Saturday as they must win if they want to keep their NPL3 dreams alive.
A heavy goal differential means that a draw from Springvale will be enough to keep City FC in the relegation zone, as the Ballarat side prepares for a nervous weekend ahead.
For the Vikings, they find themselves a game clear in 10th place in State League 3 North-West, but they will certainly be keeping an eye on Diamond Valley's match-up against Point Cook.
The Vikings head into the round 22 clash following back-to-back losses against Point Cook and Heidelberg, in which Sebastopol conceded a combined total of seven goals while managing just one of its own.
A draw against the eighth-placed Western Eagles will be enough for Sebastopol to avoid relegation, but should the Vikings fail to secure a point, Diamond Valley then has the opportunity to knock the Vikings back down into the bottom-two.
Diamond Valley boasts a healthier goal differential than Sebastopol, meaning should Diamond Valley win and Sebastopol lose, they will rise to 10th place in the standings.
The Vikings suffered a 2-1 loss to the Western Eagles in their last clash, which was during their mid-season seven-game winless streak.
Diamond Valley will be hoping for similar results to that of round 11, as it claimed a 1-nil win over Point Cook which would see them avoid relegation should it happen in the final round of the season.
Sebastopol hosts the Western Eagles at 3pm at St Georges Reserve on Saturday in State League 3 North-West, while in NPL3, Ballarat City FC hosts North Sunshine at Morshead Park at 3pm on Saturday.
