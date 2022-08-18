Keen to cast a line? Fishing festival returns to Lake Wendouree

Are you a keen angler who is eager to cast a line? Then this event is for you.
The free Ballarat Fishing Festival will be return to Lake Wendouree next month, with events held on Windmill Drive on Saturday September 3 from 9am to 3pm.
The festival is touting displays including experienced fishers teaching newcomers about fishing and the basics of hooking in trout and redfin, along with expert demonstrations and fishing games for children.
Families can register their young ones into a free fishing clinic with Fishcare and staff from the Victorian Fisheries Authority, with all bait and tackle provided.
The authority is hoping registered children, who will be able to take home a free fishing rod, will continue practising what they have learnt on the day at home or return to Lake Wendouree to try their luck.
There will also be seafood cooking demonstrations featuring trout and redfin for the general public.
The festival comes as part of the government's $35 million Go Fishing Victoria plan to get more people fishing, more often.
