The Courier

Keen to cast a line? Fishing festival returns to Lake Wendouree

Updated August 18 2022 - 12:06am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keen to cast a line? Fishing festival returns to Lake Wendouree

Are you a keen angler who is eager to cast a line? Then this event is for you.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.