A date with minor premiers Redan awaits a motivated Sebastopol side, fresh off a 38-point elimination final triumph over Melton in the first round of the BFLW finals series.
The unique fixture sees the Burra now earn a double chance match-up against the Lions, with the winner through to the grand final and the loser likely to play Darley next week.
Sebastopol coach Dylan Sexton said it was a bizarre fixture, but his team will certainly take how it has played out.
"It feels like it was better to finish third than it was to finish second so we feel very lucky," Sexton said.
"It is pretty simple for us. If we want to be in the grand final we are going to have to knock off one of the top dogs."
It is a tough ask for Sebastopol with Redan losing just one game this season, but Sexton does not believe it is impossible.
"We felt different pains against both Darley and Redan," Sexton said.
"Our midfield probably stacks up against Darley's, but Redan has impressive talent scattered all around the ground."
Redan and Sebastopol only went head-to-head twice throughout the home-and-away season, with Redan claiming a 56-point round one win and a 53-point victory in round seven.
"It is hard to pick a weakness in Redan," Sexton said.
"If you can get on top of Darley's midfield you give yourself a good chance, but it is really hard to pinpoint a spot in Redan's line-up where you can hurt them."
Redan and Sebastopol clash at City Oval at 12.45pm on Sunday.
Darley and Bacchus Marsh feature in Sunday's second semi-final at Marty Busch Reserve, after the Cobras stunning win over Lake Wendouree in their elimination final fixture.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
SENIORS
Bacchus Marsh v Darley, Marty Busch Reserve (12.45pm)
Redan v Sebastopol, City Oval (12.45pm)
U/18 YOUTH GIRLS
Lake Wendouree v Ballarat, Marty Busch Reserve (11.15am)
Redan v North Ballarat, City Oval (11.15am)
U/16 YOUTH GIRLS
Bacchus Marsh v Ballarat, Marty Busch Reserve (9.45am)
Redan v North Ballarat, City Oval (9.45am)
U/14 JUNIOR GIRLS
Bacchus Marsh v Darley, Marty Busch Reserve (8.30am)
Storm v North Ballarat, City Oval (8.30am)
