BFNL Rd 18 game-by-game previews

After a first full regular season in three years, the excitement will continue into the closing stages as the make-up of the top six, and with finals match-ups, rest on the results of two monster final-day clashes.
Sebastopol hosts Ballarat, both sides in red-hot form, with the winner set to finish second on the ladder and earn a double chance come finals.
The Swans sit four points clear in second at the moment but would fall to third with a loss thanks to their lower percentage.
Ballarat owns slight favouritism thanks to its four-match winning streak and tense one-point victory in the round nine reverse fixture, though it's not enough to rest on.
Sebastopol led on that day for the best part for three-and-a-half quarters and enjoyed more inside 50s, 55-41.
The Burra have also looked a different beast since then, winning their past five matches.
With the game set to be win in the midfield, a massive match-up looms between Ballarat captain Sam James and Sebastopol's reigning Henderson Medallist, Lachie Cassidy.
Cassidy has been one of the league's top performers the past two weeks, averaging 166 ranking points, 31.5 disposals, 15 tackles, and 11.5 inside 50s.
James enters in similar fine touch, having averaged 153 ranking points, 35 disposals, 14 clearances, and 11.5 tackles in his side's past two wins - the first of which he sealed with a goal in the final minute.
The winner of the Burra and Swans' clash will Melton in next weekend's qualifying final, while the loser to drop to an elimination final against the loser of a massive match between Darley and North Ballarat.
Darley, in fifth, is currently four points clear of North Ballarat but would drop to sixth with a loss due to its percentage.
The Devils fell by 69 points to the Roosters in round 11, though it was a match marred by a horror first-quarter injury to Darley young gun Adam Azzopardi which saw play stop for nearly 40 minutes.
The winner of Saturday's clash will take on East Point in an elimination final.
Both sides have recorded a win and a loss against the Roos this season.
at Marty Busch Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 9, 2022 - Ballarat 12.12 (84) d Sebastopol 12.11 (83)
BURRA (3rd, 10-5): There's plenty of motivation for Sebastopol who will move second with a win thanks to its superior percentage and gain a valuable second chance in what shapes to be a cut-throat finals series. Luke Kiel is set to return from suspension, giving the Burra a fearsome target in attack.
SWANS (2nd, 11-4): Having won eight of its past nine games, Ballarat is in the box seat to secure its best finish to a home-and-away season in over two decades. Young onballer Will Liston, who is averaging 12 tackles in his past three matches, will be important to combat in-form Burra star Lachie Cassidy.
PREDICTION: Sebastopol
at Darley Park, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 11, 2022 - North Ballarat 16.11 (107) d Darley 5.8 (38)
DEVILS (5th, 9-6): It's an important game for Darley, with a win setting up an elimination final against East Point, a side it beat by five goals only a month ago. The Devils will be rested after a bye but will need to be wary. The last time they returned from a bye they lost by 33 points after a lacklustre performance.
ROOSTERS (6th, 8-7): North Ballarat enters high on confidence having put 26 goals past Melton South last weekend. Riley Polkinghorne appears to have shrugged of an injury to re-capture the form that saw him named The Courier's player of the year last year, finishing with 41 disposals and eight inside 50s against the Panthers.
PREDICTION: North Ballarat
at City Oval, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 8, 2022 - Redan 16.9 (105) d Melton South 8.13 (61)
LIONS (7th, 7-8): Redan will be looking to send coach Jarrett Giampaolo into the sunset on a high note and record a fourth-consecutive win. The Lions will be hoping Cooper Craig-Peters won't be needed at VFL level after his 25-disposal, 11-clearance, seven-tackle performance against Bacchus Marsh last weekend.
PANTHERS (10th, 3-12): Melton South will be looking to re-gain pride after a dire showing against North Ballarat saw it sink to a sixth-straight loss. Coach Heath Pritchard has admitted the season has taken its toll on his young players but he will be hoping for one last four-quarter effort.
PREDICTION: Redan
at Clarke Oval, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 9, 2022 - Bacchus Marsh 15.8 (98) d Sunbury 6.11 (47)
LIONS (9th, 4-11): Sunbury is offered a golden chance to claim another big scalp with the Cobras at their lowest after missing out on finals. The Lions' ball-use has been first-rate in recent weeks and Travis Hodgson's side leads the competition for disposal efficiency (71 per cent) and is second for handball efficiency (82.7) and kick efficiency (62).
COBRAS (8th, 7-8): After seeing its finals hopes end the last time it took to the field, Bacchus Marsh will no doubt be looking to end its season on a high note. Dan Burton was a sneaky last-minute inclusion last weekend and was influential in the reverse fixture, enjoying 28 disposals, 17 clearances and two goals.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
at MacPherson Park, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 7, 2022 - Melton 19.7 (121) d North Ballarat 7.11 (53)
BLOODS (1st, 13-2): Melton will no doubt enter the top-meets-bottom clash high on confidence after its 14-goal quarter against East Point last weekend. With top spot sewn up, this weekend's clash gives Aaron Tymms the chance to rest a few of his heavy-hitters while trying a few different things that may be required come finals.
LAKERS (11th, 1-14): A complete four-quarter performance is still evading Lake Wendouree and first-year coach Jack Fitzpatrick. Though it's a tough season, the Lakers can take solace in the fact there is still natural progression to come from a young list and with a bit of recruiting in the off-season they could be a different beast come 2023.
PREDICTION: Melton
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
