The Courier

Meredith Music Festival announces lineup for grand return in 2022

Updated August 17 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Punters at the Meredith Music Festival back in 2018.

It is three years in the waiting and if ever there is something to get the juices flowing for the Meredith Music Festival, it's the line-up announcement.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.