City of Ballarat employees are having their wages suppressed by the state government's insistence on rate-capping while council executive salaries continue to rise, says the Australian Services Union.
The union, which represents council employees across the state, says the situation where workers are penalised through no fault of their own is leading to an exodus of staff from council.
Advertisement
Ballarat Enterprise Agreement pay increases are pegged to just 80 per cent of the rate cap says the ASU, which has raised the matter with the Labor member for Wendouree Juliana Addison.
The ASU is also concerned by the City of Ballarat's outsourcing of staff hire and its use of labour-hire firms to allegedly drive down costs through lower wages.
ASU organiser for Ballarat Will Wyatt says the union makes no bones about the campaign being run in the lead-up to the state election, saying its time council workers were recognised for shouldering real pay cuts while ratepayers were given financial relief by council's senior management.
"This (campaign) is about implementing sensible reforms to take the burden off workers, as opposed to what's currently happening, where the burden is on workers as a result of the relief the everyday punter gets on their rates," Mr Wyatt said.
"What we're seeking from these reforms is more transparency and accountability around the exploitation of local government labour hire."
For example, Mr Wyatt says, the ASU has negotiated a conversion clause for casual staff to transfer to full-time employment under the current enterprise agreement. However, it doesn't apply to staff which council has sourced through a labour-hire firm, leaving them unable to secure ongoing employment if they wanted. Mr Wyatt says this demonstrates how councils can avoid their obligations in EBAs by using outsourced staff.
The use of the hire firms is a false economy, says Mr Wyatt.
"What we found through FOIs is calculate (local governments) are paying a $15 premium per hour above what they would pay for an ongoing employee of council, to these agency labor hire firms," he says.
He says the rate capping policy forces councils, as employers, to contribute to job insecurity and wage dampening by creating ad hoc workforces rather than ongoing employment, at greater expense to ratepayers. It also creates gender inequality through outsourcing childcare and in-home aged care, which councils seek to divest themselves.
The campaign is being run in conjunction with FinPro, a not-for-profit incorporate association providing training and support to local government finance professionals, the Municipal Association of Victoria and LGPro, the advocacy body for professional development in local councils.
ASU secretary Lisa Darmanin says the 14,000 member union is lobbying ministers and speaking with MPs across Victoria about their concerns with current government policy giving councils the excuse to push down wages and outsource jobs.
She says the ASU is pushing for a 'Fair Jobs Code for Local Government' to lift standards and reverse the trend to what the union calls 'insecure work'.
"The current calculation of the rate cap doesn't consider the need for workers, who deliver essential council services, to be able to negotiate fair pay rises," Ms Darmanin said.
"We appreciate the time Juliana Addison took to meet with union delegates from the City of Ballarat, and her willingness to listen to the genuine concerns of local workers."
The push comes as a comparison of salaries reveals the City of Ballarat's 'senior officers' - those earning more than $150,000 a year - received a combined increase of $700,000 between 2020 and 2021.
The number of senior officers also rose from 23 to 28.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.