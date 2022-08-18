Businesses, residents and community groups are being urged to support the City of Ballarat's "ambitious" plan to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Speaking at a Smart Living Ballarat online session on Wednesday, City of Ballarat councillor Belinda Coates said community input was needed for the draft net zero emissions plan to work.
The plan targets five main areas, including businesses, homes, new developments, transport and waste.
"It really is a community plan and therefore we really need people who are online to share with people, family and friends and even people who are not usually engaged in this kind of thing," Cr Coates said.
"If you have connections - connections with businesses big or small, community groups - all those sorts of things really helps to build interest and involvement which is how it's really going to work.
"When we see people in our community - big businesses, small businesses, people in their households are already doing some amazing stuff - it helps to really build the momentum."
A 2020 municipal greenhouse gas emissions snapshot shows Ballarat emitted 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, 61 per cent of which was electricity.
If the Ballarat community and businesses achieve the plan, it will result in better transport access, more comfortable homes and lower utility bills.
City of Ballarat sustainable environment co-ordinator Fiona Stevenson told the online session the council did not want the plan to be a council-centric document.
"It is a community plan. It's a kind of weird plan for council to create in terms of our own corporate emissions - they are one to two per cent of Ballarat's overall emissions so it's really weird to write a plan for something you don't have control over and that's really why we need the community's feedback," Ms Stevenson said.
"We really want to hear about what you are already doing. We might be able to include what you are already doing in the plan, if you have any great business or personal case studies we can include in the plan.
"We really want to hear where the gaps are and where council can facilitate the community to reduce their emissions. We really don't want it to be a council centric document - not just about council and what council can do. It really needs to be a community document so please reach out."
BREAZE (Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions) president Mary Debrett said the net zero emissions by 2030 plan was not going to work unless people got behind it.
"It's a really ambitious plan. It's great leadership by the City of Ballarat but it is a collaborative plan and we, as consumers and community members, can help to make that a priority for everyone," Ms Bebrett said.
"It's not going to work unless we all get behind it and make it something we are very genuinely proud of and committing to. It's also the future of our children, the future generations we owe it to them and also ourselves."
The City of Ballarat is hosting further feedback opportunities for residents at the Ballarat Library on Saturday August 27 from 12.30pm to 20.30pm.
Once the final plan is confirmed, it is expected to be implemented this year. Consultation through the council's MySay page closes on August 28.
