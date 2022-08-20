The Courier

How a job offer from the Bunch of Grapes Hotel has changed Amanda Weston's life

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 20 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JOB READY: Amanda Weston (centre) loves everything about working at the Bunch of Grapes Hotel where manager Jamie Morcombe and APM Employment Services' Zoe Thornell arranged a job trial for her which led to a permanent position. Picture: supplied

Amanda Weston loves "everything" about her job a year after a one-day trial to test her work capabilities led to an ongoing position at the Bunch of Grapes Hotel.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.