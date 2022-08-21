Why Ballarat's development, people and history matter

I'm sitting in the passenger seat of our car with my rear vision mirror, a caravan view. It's been an interesting discovery over 5000kms across our vast Australian territory. Our trekking has included much of the world heritage listed Shark Bay, Ningaloo coastline and surrounding indigenous landscapes.
Over these kilometres and with the Commonwealth Games in sight, I could not help reflecting on Ballarat's wonderful local heritage landscapes and collections. I recall smiling to myself, confident that our significant heritage and its complimentary tourism highlights will help shape our plans filling diary gaps between our world stage of competition.
As expected in outback Australia, my reception popped in ... and out, which did allow me to respond to a calendar invite to watch Yong, being presented 'by' Her Majesty's Theatre in Ballarat.
With enough signal to peak briefly at Jenevieve Chang's play reviews, I imagined the journey of Yong, a Chinese boy in mid 1850's, his hurly burly boat trip with dad, from China to Robe and their walk to Ballarat Goldfields. I found this intriguing, given councils determination, not to protect the Chung family home near Sovereign Hill following the heritage officer's report which clarified historical and social values. Given some commentary on the issue I felt compelled to respond.
With over 30 years of work in developing our World Heritage Serial Listing of our Goldfields, a predicted $68 Million of Economic return and support from surrounding 12 municipalities on, we have tourism product sitting on our platter, craving for UNESCO endorsement.
Like the hand of faith, and other pieces of gold rising through our chocolate soils, so do new pieces of significant social, built, and cultural history, appearing to almost sit in the palm of our hand.
With my phone in my hand, I was standing in the middle of a dry riverbed at WA's Wooramel Station hoping for a signal. Surprisingly, my phone rang, and a string of messages from upset community members flowed. Wooramel station did not provide the wet riverbed the fishing rods had been primmed for and nor were the telephone calls and messages reflecting the outcome our community had expected.
Sitting in the heart of Ballarat, the birthplace of Australian democracy and just down the road from Sovereign Hill, is "Victory" the name of the property heading to demolition. Named after the Melbourne Cup winner that funded it's build, Victory remains mostly intact, steeped in history, reflecting 1902 - 2000+ Chung Chinese family and Ballarat history.
Like our tramways recent restoration and our community's consistent message to extend it further, I would love to see our Gold Rush history further restored, extended and proudly celebrated. A significant part of our goldrush story extends from our indigenous history and includes this landing in Robe, the long walk to our goldfields, Chinese business, burial sites in our cemeteries, the Chung family home and more.
The council recommendation seems to me to continue with a balance of "right development" concurrently providing protection of our important historical and cultural landscape. By using and restoring, what we've already got, we can create an achievable pathway, to better protect, plan and grow as a healthy and culturally rich city for our children's future.
If we lose one percent of our heritage every year, in 100 Years, we could have none. So, I think you can guess how I felt when my phone started pinging, as I was standing on that dry riverbed at Wooramel Station.
Whilst in my previous Mayoral role, I signed our Intercultural city's agreement, the first in our country. Since then, I've watched our city's warm embrace of social and cultural diversity.
On behalf of our city and with Dr Ron Van Oers (Bandarin & van Oers 2012), I also signed another agreement, the first global pilot for the Historic Urban Landscape approach, endorsed by UNESCO. These commitments are guidelines and if followed, they can help us achieve prosperity for us all to enjoy.
Some members of our community accuse me of being anti-development - not at all! Ballarat needs development of housing, business, health, and tourism together, for prosperity in our community. I cannot remain silent when Ballarat's heritage and 'right development' are challenged.
Our councillor Code of Conduct enables us to be a voice on behalf of our diverse community and I also believe in advocating for the people who came before us. Sure, a quick injection of funds into someone's pocket will include employment but could quickly roll into the next one and that piece of Ballarat and in this case Chinese history will be wiped off the landscape forever.
Our growing city needs to retain significant ancors together with the right development, to retain our unique authenticity. There's space and the right place, for the right infill development, the right growth and the right heritage protection.
Appreciating and preserving history of any culture should be more than interpretation, or a weird virtual experience. We have tangible and intangible assets oozing our rich past and if we don't 'wreck' them, their combination of physical, intellectual, emotional and social history, could be the doorsteps to our healthy and prosperous future.
I will continue to stand up for issues that I believe reflect the voices of our diverse community.
Samantha McIntosh is a Ballarat councillor.
