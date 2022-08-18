Border Force agents raid alleged tobacco outlets in Ballarat

Australian Border Force officers have raided several tobacconists in Ballarat.
An ABF spokesperson confirmed officers from the Illicit Tobacco Taskforce and Victoria Police "carried out multiple warrants across retail locations in Victoria on Tuesday, August 16".
"Investigations remain ongoing," they said in a statement, responding to questions from The Courier.
Several shopfronts have been closed across town - The Courier has chosen not to identify any until charges are laid.
It's not yet known if any arrests were made or contraband removed.
Victoria Police referred enquiries to the ABF.
The ITTF investigates and prosecutes international organised crime groups that profit from the illicit tobacco trade, focusing on domestic manufacturing capabilities, importation and distribution, and identifying source countries, capabilities, and organised crime groups.
It is illegal to grow tobacco in Australia, and excise is payable on all legally imported tobacco products, according to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.
The sale of tobacco in such form contravenes a range of legislation relating to plain packaging requirements, customs duty, health warning labelling on tobacco products and potentially reduced fire risk cigarette papers.
