The Courier

Border Force agents raid alleged tobacco outlets in Ballarat

By Gabrielle Hodson, with Alex Ford
Updated August 18 2022 - 3:27am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

Australian Border Force officers have raided several tobacconists in Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.