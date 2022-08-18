Australian Border Force officers have raided several tobacconists in Ballarat.
An ABF spokesperson confirmed officers from the Illicit Tobacco Taskforce and Victoria Police "carried out multiple warrants across retail locations in Victoria on Tuesday, August 16".
"Investigations remain ongoing," they said in a statement, responding to questions from The Courier.
It's not yet known if any arrests were made or contraband removed.
Victoria Police referred enquiries to the ABF.
The ITTF investigates and prosecutes international organised crime groups that profit from the illicit tobacco trade, focusing on domestic manufacturing capabilities, importation and distribution, and identifying source countries, capabilities, and organised crime groups.
It is illegal to grow tobacco in Australia, and excise is payable on all legally imported tobacco products, according to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.
The sale of tobacco in such form contravenes a range of legislation relating to plain packaging requirements, customs duty, health warning labelling on tobacco products and potentially reduced fire risk cigarette papers.
A former ITTF investigator, Rohan Pike, said illegal tobacco harmed communities in several ways - not only are health efforts to encourage people to quit smoking through high prices undercut by the cheap products, the money flows through to "bad people with gazillions of dollars behind them".
"The consumer doesn't really know what they're putting into their body, and they're putting their health in the hands of criminal syndicates," he said.
"When there's a cheaper alternative and it's half the price, people will make the obvious decision to go to the cheaper alternative, and because people aren't getting caught, or fined, or prosecuted, there's no consequences for the consumer, they're still getting the product."
Mr Pike said it was hard to get charges for retailers to stick in court, with most of the effort focused on the border to stop illegal importation.
The Victorian government is reviewing its illegal tobacco legislation - public submissions closed in March, with the documents currently in front of various ministers.
"There are no laws that cover this product, the government's been slow to wrap a legal regimen around it," Mr Pike said.
"Most (illegal tobacco retailers) just get the product seized, then you find they've set up shop in the next town, or the next street, it doesn't seem to discourage them from continuing the trade as well - enforcement is sadly lagging behind the criminal activity."
