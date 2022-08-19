A replay not to be missed, an absolute classic | CHFL qualifying final - Gordon v Springbank

The 2022 Central Highlands Football League finals are here!
And what a way to start our live coverage.
In the match of the season Gordon edged out Springbank in a thrilling qualifying final at Waubra Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Catch all the action - brought to you by The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland
The Courier is livestreaming a match on each day of the finals - Saturdays and Sundays. Check out which finals matches will be streamed here.
The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au
YOU CAN WATCH SATURDAY'S LIVE STREAM FROM 2.30PM BELOW:
