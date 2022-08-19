Skipton joint coach Sam Willian is feeling good about the Emus' prospects against Waubra in a Central Highlands Football League elimination final at Learmonth on Saturday.
He is also well aware of the pressure on Skipton to win its first final since joining the CHFL in 2011.
This is only the Emus' second final.
They broke through the finals barrier in 2019, only to lose an elimination final to Hepburn.
Willian believes they have the form to ensure this does not happen again, but he also recognises the threat that Waubra poses.
The Roos inflicted a surprise 31-point win over Skipton in round seven - a performance which was a major trigger in Waubra bouncing back from a slow start to the season and securing a finals berth in the last home and away round.
Waubra's latest win over Learmonth also sounds a warning to Skipton.
When it comes to finals, as a club Waubra is seasoned and hardened under coach Matt James. The Roos are after all the reigning premier.
However, James is also first to recognise how little that means.
The COVID-19 years of 2020 and 2021, in which no finals were played, accelerated the rate of change on many player lists..
There is always change, but going back to the last time CHFL finals were contested. Skipton and Waubra highlight how big change has been.
Skipton will have six players on the ground at Learmonth that played in its 2019 finals, while Waubra will have only a few more than that from its premiership side.
So more than ever, this year's finals series is all about the here and now.
Willian said winning a final had been a minimal goal at the start of the season, so there was a job to get done on Saturday.
"We're trending in the right direction. We're starting to play some really good football at a really good time. I'm excited to see what we can produce.
"I believe if we play to the best of our ability we should win."
Willian said Waubra's efficiency posed the biggest threat.
"If you look back, we had 24 more 50m entries and a similar number of scoring shots, but lost by five goals. It was a really bad loss for us looking at general field play.
"I don't think they need a whole lot of entries to hurt you, so the pressure will be on our back six."
Willian said as long as Skipton won the midfield battle, its own forward potency would impact.
He noted that two of Waubra's most dangerous forwards, Hayden Hughes and Brandon Green, did not play when Skipton lost to the Roos.
Skipton has made just the one change, with Alex McLean returning after being unavailable for the last round.
James said playing finals after such a slow start of the season was a great outcome.
"We made hard work of it, but now it's a new season. We're pretty excited.
"We're happy with the way we've been going."
He said the Roos would be aiming to take the pace out of Skipton's game.
"They're a fast ball-moving side. It'll be important that we slow them up as much as possible and don't let them get into the run and carry game they play so well.
"If we allow them to play that way, they'll be too quick for us."
Waubra has added Geordie Lukich, Connor Friend and Alex Kent, with Dylan Page and Brad Broughton out with "soreness".
Kent has played just one senior game this season, two rounds ago, after arriving from Canterbury in the VAFA this year.
Lukich has not played since injuring an ankle in round nine and adds height plus flexibility to a line-up already with aerial strength in the likes of James Lukich, Nic Moran, Hughes and Green.
PREDICTION: Skipton
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
