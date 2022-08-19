The Courier

Bird spotters identify falcon and honeyeater | Nature Notes

By Roger Thomas
August 19 2022 - 12:00am
BIRD OF PREY: The black "hood" is an obvious feature of the peregrine falcon. Photo: Phillip LeMarshall

SWIFT FALCON PERSISTS IN DISTRICT

Widespread, but uncommon, the peregrine falcon can be found anywhere in the Ballarat district, from the city to open plains and forest. However, rocky open country near water seems to be its preferred habitat.

