Bird spotters identify falcon and honeyeater | Nature Notes

Widespread, but uncommon, the peregrine falcon can be found anywhere in the Ballarat district, from the city to open plains and forest. However, rocky open country near water seems to be its preferred habitat.
Today's photo was taken in open country between Creswick and Clunes in May this year. Two birds were perched in an old cypress tree.
The black "hood" is an obvious feature of the peregrine falcon. Other features in the photo are the white throat and black barring below.
With its shape described in one field guide as "square-shouldered and barrel-chested, with a broad tail", the peregrine is admired by most observers - but not by pigeon-fanciers, whose birds it catches.
Pigeons of any sort seem to be favoured prey, but a peregrine will take larger birds - one at Lake Goldsmith was seen bringing down a flying straw-necked ibis.
The galah is another favourite prey item. Most prey is birds, but hares and rabbits are sometimes taken.
The falcon often hunts by flying high and then diving down at tremendous speed to strike its prey. Speeds of up to a remarkable 320 kilometres per hour are reported, with one claim of 389 km/h.
More often than not, the prey is stunned by a clenched foot, falls to the ground, and is plucked and eaten there, or carried to a perch if it is not too heavy.
Normal travelling flight speeds are around 50 kilometres per hour, with rapid level pursuit flights reaching over 110 kilometres per hour.
Peregrines have been present at one local site for 180 years or more.
A year ago, we mentioned the comings and goings of the New Holland honeyeater in Ballarat gardens. This bird - although sometimes quite common - can be absent at various times of the year.
After reading the 2021 article, a reader kept a monthly note of the occurrence of New Holland honeyeaters in her garden. During the 12-month survey, the birds were recorded at least once in all months except May and December. Those two "absent" months - one in summer and the other in autumn - are very different.
In our garden, New Holland honeyeaters have been recorded each month so far this year, but no details have been kept of abundance or otherwise. That could be a project for 2023 to gain a more accurate picture of this common bird's occurrence.
This species is certainly not present in equal numbers every month. Food availability is undoubtedly an important issue in its abundance or scarcity.
I found this under some pines in our garden, attached to a small stem. It was about 6cm long and 4cm wide, with an earthy smell, and slightly moist to touch. N.S., Sebastopol.
Your fungus is one of the many "false truffles". This one grows under pines and other introduced trees. At 6cm long, it is larger than most local truffles. The "false truffles" don't have the fruity smell of the true truffles.
Like most similar truffle-like fungi, they grow not far under the surface of the ground, putting on growth from summer until winter, when they reach their mature size. The black mass in your photo is the spores.
It is difficult to know how common these truffles are. They are not often seen and not often recognised, but they are probably not rare. This one is probably Melanogaster ambiguus.
