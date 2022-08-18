Community groups are being encouraged to apply for funding to help bring their parade float idea to life.
The City of Ballarat is offering two $2000 grants to community groups looking to boost their entry into the 2023 Ballarat Begonia Festival parade.
Multicultural, sporting, musical and performing arts groups, schools and business are encouraged to apply for the funding.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the funding presented a great opportunity to make the parade bigger and better than ever.
"The Begonia Festival parade is always a fantastic highlight to one of our most iconic festivals," Cr Moloney said.
"By ensuring our community has access to this funding, we can help a school or neighbourhood group really shine their brightest during the parade.
"This is a chance for Ballarat residents and visitors to see how vibrant, creative, and welcoming our city and the people of Ballarat are."
The Ballarat Begonia Festival and Begonia Parade have a very long and proud history in Ballarat.
Historical imagery of the early years shows parade floats draped in crepe paper flowers, large scale interpretations of iconic Ballarat landmarks, including the White Swan Reservoir, and Begonia Queens paraded during this event.
In more recent years the entrants of the parade show the diversity of the Ballarat community.
The top two submissions that meet the set selection criteria will be awarded the $2000.
Submissions are open until Sunday, August 28. An internal panel of council officers and external parade contractor will assess the submissions.
The funding application form is available from the Creative Ballarat website, www.creativeballarat.com.au/opportunities.
All entrants are welcome to apply here to be a part of the parade in 2023 or via the Begonia Festival Facebook page.
