Has there been a single more potent player in the CHFL over the past two decades than Andy McKay?
What has made and still makes the veteran all the more dangerous has been his ability to sustain his influence.
Once again the CHFL best and fairest, and four-time premiership player has been instrumental in Hepburn being a premiership contender.
He will need to be a major focus for Dunnstown in a qualifying final at Buninyong on Sunday.
McKay returns for the Burras after missing the past two rounds.
Coach Mitch Banner also has the luxury of getting back defender Jimmy Wallesz, and midfielders Ned Johns and Joe Malone.
As big as McKay's return is for Hepburn, Dunnstown also has big-time player Travis Parsons back with Kain Dickson after an interrupted second half of the season.
Parsons has some real flair, mixing height with agility, and is also a danger near goal.
He has kicked majors in nine of 11 appearances.
The ruck battle between Hepburn's Sean Tighe and Darley young gun Khyle Forde will go a long way towards deciding the match.
The experienced Tighe has impressed everyone with his strength and ability to find a target at stoppages.
In contrast, Forde's agility and high leap have made him difficult to cope with.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said the club had embraced the opportunity which it had earned to secure second and the focus was on continuing to produce what had got the team to this point.
"We want to make every post a winner."
Wilkins has no doubt the game is going to be won "in and around the footy", with Forde and Tighe linchpins in that battle.
"Whoever plays the big moments better will go a long way towards winning."
Banner said it was exciting to have such a young group in this position, with half of the side 22 and younger.
He said this meant that despite Hepburn having played a lot of finals, quite a few would be getting their first taste of senior final.
"So it's the same message that we've had all year.
"If we stick to the fundamentals and the things that have worked for us well give ourselves every chance."
PREDICTION: Dunnstown
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
