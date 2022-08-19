The Courier

Towners, Burras give same message| CHFL qualifying final preview, line-ups

DB
By David Brehaut
August 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VALUABLE INCLUSION: Travis Parsons returns for Dunnstown to face Hepburn after being rested for a week. Picture: Luke Hemer

QUALIFYING FINAL

at Buninyong

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.