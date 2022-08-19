A drink driver has blown five times the legal limit after being reported driving erratically in morning peak hour, a court has heard.
The 54-year-old woman, who The Courier has chosen not to name because she avoided conviction, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to charges relating to her breathalyser reading of 0.292 when she was found behind the wheel by police.
The court heard police received calls of a car driving erratically on Lydiard Street North in Soldiers Hill on March 10 last year, at about 8.45am.
When police arrived they found the car parked on Lydiard Street North with the woman in the driver's seat.
She struggled to wind down her window when asked and agreed to accompany police to the station where she was tested for suspected drink driving.
Following her result, the woman's vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1425.
The court heard the woman worked for ESTA, the agency which takes triple zero calls and dispatches state emergency services.
Magistrate Bruce Cottrill said the court considered drink driving to be serious and the woman would understand this from her work.
"A person showing a reading of 0.292 represents a serious danger not just to the accused but to the community," he said.
"Given your work experience you would understand this well."
Defence for the driver said she had not driven a car since the incident.
"It's a very high reading," the defence said.
"Her driving was very dangerous ... she's not shying away from that."
The court was told the woman had completed a road trauma awareness program and engaged in alcohol counselling since the incident.
"She is remorseful ... there has been no subsequent offending," her defence told the court.
Mr Cottrill said he accepted the woman had taken steps to understand her alcohol misuse.
"I'm satisfied you're unlikely to reoffend," he said.
"You've taken every step possible to assist your rehabilitation."
The woman was fined $1200, plus court costs of $87.20.
Her license was disqualified for a period of two years starting from the date of the offence.
