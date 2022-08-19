An all too long wait is over for Learmonth.
The Lakies will make their first Central Highlands Football League finals appearance since 2014 against Buninyong in an elimination finat at Smythesdale on Sunday.
Advertisement
When it last played in finals, Learmonth went straight out to Springbank in an elimination final.
The last thing the Lakies want is a repeat of that - especially after what has been an extraordinary season for the club as a whole, with all four football and six netball teams playing finals.
Learmonth coach Nick Willox, who returns after being sidelined with hamstring soreness for four of the last six rounds - including the last two - is as motivated as anyone to see the Lakies go deep into the finals as they strive for a first flag.
He first played with the club in 2008 and 2009 - reaching two preliminary finals.
Willox, who has been coaching Learmonth since 2017 after a stint with Redan, said Lakies had quickly moved on from last round loss to Waubra.
He said what they did do in that game though was dominate the opening 15 to 20 minutes.
"We just couldn't get goals on the board. If we can have a similar start this week, but get goals on the board, it's going to be a totally different ball game.
"There's a feeling that if we put our best foot forward we can really do some damage."
Buninyong is on a hot streak with eight wins in a row.
Coach Shaun O'Loughlin said while there was an extra day to confirm the line-up, he expected experienced defender Tyrone Ross, Keelan Fejo and Jayke Arnold back. Ross (hamstring) has not played since round 13.
He ruled out Jarrod Morgan (calf), who after an extended time on the sideliness might struggle to play again even if the Bombers go further into finals.
O'Loughlin said winning form was exactly what was required going into finals. "We've certainly got that."
PREDICTION: Buninyong
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.