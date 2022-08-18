Ballarat's Anglican Bishop Garry Weatherill says he is saddened Australia's Anglican Church has split over same-sex marriage.
The Global Anglican Future Conference movement, a conservative group of bishops opposed to same-sex marriage, announced a new diocese at its conference in Canberra at the weekend.
The new Diocese of the Southern Cross will be lead by former Anglican Archbishop of Sydney, Glenn Davies.
"It is particularly sad that a fine Christian leader and servant of Christ and the Anglican Church of Australia has now abandoned his church to be the leader of a schismatic religious group," Bishop Weatherill said.
He said some people in the Anglican Diocese of Ballarat may be unsettled by the breakaway and may be wondering what was going on.
"I don't expect there will be congregations rushing off to join this new organisation. We are a fairly open and inclusive diocese and so hardline approaches to issues like same-sex relationships, we don't have extreme reactions," Bishop Weatherill said.
The Anglican way has always been to embrace everybody, not to narrow our focus but to widen our focus and this move is a move towards narrowing which I think is very unhelpful.- Bishop Garry Weatherill
"We try to be open, welcoming, inclusive and generous. It doesn't mean there aren't things we believe but when it comes to people, we want to treat all people with the generosity that we think God treats us with."
Bishop Weatherill has previously shown his support for marriage equality.
"At this stage our church isn't talking about conducting same-sex marriages but if we want to we are allowed to bless same-sex marriages that happen in a civil context. If a couple get married with a civil celebrant and they want to have a blessing service in the church, then that is possible," he said.
Bishop Weatherill said the issue over same-sex marriages had occurred two or three times in Australia and it was an over-reaction by the super conservatives.
"A lot of it is based on things that I think are manifestively untrue. We haven't changed our doctrine of marriage and the progressive bishops are not making life hard for more conservative people," he said.
"The Anglican way has always been to embrace everybody, not to narrow our focus but to widen our focus and this move is a move towards narrowing which I think is very unhelpful."
Australia GAFCON chairman and Bishop of Tasmania, Richard Condie, said the real issue was about the authority of the Bible. But Bishop Weatherill said not everyone read the Bible in the selective and proscriptive way GAFCON did.
