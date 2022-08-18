A man's "outrageous" driving behaviour that ran another driver off the road has been given stern condemnation by a magistrate in court.
Jason Sim, 42, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court relating to the incident on February 24 last year, where he "brake-checked" another driver, causing them to veer off the road to avoid rear-ending him.
A 'brake-check' is when a driver brakes suddenly with the intention of causing the driver behind to crash into their vehicle or take evasive action.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Mitch Prewett told the court Sim was travelling on the Western Freeway between Ballarat and Beaufort at about 8.45pm when he moved to the right lane to overtake two trucks.
"The victim has followed as to overtake the trucks ... with her high beams on," he said.
"The accused suddenly braked heavily.
"There were other road users in close proximity at the time."
The victim was forced to drive off the road to the inside shoulder of the freeway to avoid colliding with Sim's car.
Sim then slowed his vehicle to block her path to get back on to the road.
When she was able to drive back on to the freeway, Sim drove his car behind hers and put on his high beams.
To behave as you did ... it could have resulted in death. This is the type of behaviour that I regularly dealt with as a coroner.- Magistrate Bruce Cottrill
He pleaded guilty to one charge of careless driving for the matter.
Magistrate Bruce Cottrill said the victim likely put her high beams on by mistake, and he couldn't believe Sim was not facing a more serious charge.
"This is not a lightweight matter," he said.
"This behaviour is outrageous."
Mr Cottrill said in his previous experience in the Coroner's Court he saw fatal outcomes of driving behaviour like Sim's.
"It seems to me it fits squarely in the parameters of someone losing their temper with someone on the road," he said.
"But to behave as you did ... it could have resulted in death.
"This is the type of behaviour that I regularly dealt with as a coroner."
Defence for Sim told the court he needed to keep his licence in order to continue helping his grandparents on their property.
"He will experience difficulty in being able to help out with the care and work on the farm without [his licence]," the defence said.
Sim was convicted and ordered to complete a safe driving program.
He maintained his licence and was fined $1000, plus court costs of $87.20.
"The message must go out to the community: The court must show its disdain for this type of behaviour," the magistrate said.
