The Courier

25 Field Street, Ballarat Central | Multifunctional office with rooftop garden

By Commercial Property
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central office with rooftop garden | Commercial property
  • 25 Field Street, Ballarat Central
  • 189 square metres
  • $1.5 million - $1.6 million
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: John Stevenson on 0422 659 385
  • Inspect: By appointment

This vibrant modern office in Ballarat's city centre ticks all the boxes. The multifunctional building is set across four superb levels, with the street level space lending itself to the option of a showroom.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.