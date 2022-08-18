Central office with rooftop garden | Commercial property

This vibrant modern office in Ballarat's city centre ticks all the boxes. The multifunctional building is set across four superb levels, with the street level space lending itself to the option of a showroom.
Advertisement
The second level could be offices or adapted for superb inner city apartment living. The generous sized basement is currently being used as dance studio.
A rooftop garden has terrific views over Ballarat and is a great place for staff to unwind or perhaps for further commercial pursuits.
The location allows for plenty to explore right on your doorstep. Treat yourself with a day at Ballarat's famous Art Gallery and discover the city's hole-in-the wall bars and restaurants in the many laneways.
With Ballarat Railway Station a comfortable walk away, it also makes for an all-too easy commute from Melbourne.
Opportunities such as this don't happen very often. Contact the agency today for more information or to arrange you own private inspection.
