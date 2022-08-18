A beauty behind the pink door | Feature property

Sometimes the key to happiness is finding the key to the right home. What lies behind this pink front door truly needs to be seen to appreciate the opportunity on offer.
This magnificent family home is filled with an abundance of space, character and charm.
The house features four generous sized bedrooms with built-in robes, and a further study space or fifth bedroom with a built-in robe. The king size master suite has an ensuite, while the fourth bedroom also has its own bathroom.
A family bathroom with separate toilet and powder room/laundry services the remainder of the home.
There's a large open kitchen/meals and living zone, together with an extremely spacious family living area that flows to a large deck area and a separate undercover entertaining area in the backyard.
Other features include a modern kitchen with generous bench space, a large built-in pantry, gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher. Central heating and a split system keep the home comfortable year-round.
The home is set on a massive 1115 square metre (approx.) allotment with established gardens, multiple carports, lock-up car storage and an additional workshop.
It's time to let the family run free, enjoy a fabulous new home and reap the benefits of securing a real estate purchase that you will never regret.
