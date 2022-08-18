Fully renovated house in a peaceful setting | House of the Week

Set on 2254 square metres in leafy Mount Helen, this fully renovated and extended 1950s brick veneer is set back from the service road and is more than meets the eye.
Advertisement
Comprising fully renovated kitchen, dining and living areas, the rooms are flooded with natural light.
Features include double glazed windows, a wood heater, ceiling fans, Bosch appliances (including a six-burner gas stove), a dishwasher, double oven, Franke double sink and a huge walk-in pantry with an abundance of storage.
Situated off the dining area is a light-filled study space overlooking the expansive rear yard. With custom built-in joinery, it's an ideal place to work from home.
The hallway has two skylights and leads to three spacious bedrooms, all with custom built-in robes and ceiling fans. The master bedroom has direct access to the main bathroom, which is filled with quality fittings, fixtures and finishes, including a heated towel rail.
There is a separate fully renovated shower room, powder room and separate laundry featuring the original double trough from 1958.
Additional features include a 6kw solar system with 19 micro inverters, walk-in storage, ducted evaporative cooling, zoned ducted central heating, cable internet and NBN, Dunlop heavy duty flooring, a spacious roof cavity, security cameras and more.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
The property continues to impress outside, with a six-seater spa, a 11.5 x 4.5 metre swimming pool, bird aviary and pond. Additional shedding encompasses a gym/studio space, and a fully sealed, waterproofed and insulated mancave with a wood heater, power and tv port. There's also a workshop or storage space with separate toilet and basin, and an open plan studio space with reverse cycle heating and cooling, a sink, cupboards and counter space, and bathroom with a shower, basin and toilet.
This home is a must-see in a sought-after area of Ballarat, just a stone's throw from the IBM Centre, Federation University and cafes. It's also close to quality primary and secondary schools, minutes to supermarkets and shopping precincts, public transport and more.
Rich in history, the property has been lovingly restored and upgraded and is believed be the original birthplace of the Mount Helen Tennis Club, with the mancave previously the clubhouse. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.